A visit to any of the construction sites first thing in the morning is a life lesson in itself. There is the mason whose craft is to perfectly lay the wall, then there is the bar-bender who perfectly understands a structural drawing better than even many graduates of today. The most interesting part is, ask them for their certifications and you get a shrug! It is the skills acquired over the years and the testament of the contractor that is their proof. Skill India Mission

If there is one thing that has been a constant source of concern in the construction industry, it is finding people with the right skills and training, which is more valuable than any cost overrun.

The numbers speak for themselves. Research reports suggest that construction employs around seven crore Indians. This makes it the country’s second-largest employer after agriculture. Despite these positive statistics, NSDC and Knight Frank’s estimates suggest roughly four in five of these workers are unskilled or semi-skilled. Furthermore, NSDC's own internal impact assessment reports that only about 4.6% of India's overall workforce is formally trained. With a strong future growth and numbers to dwell upon, the sector is projected to employ nearly ten crore people by 2030, and the Union Budget has raised capital expenditure to ₹12.2 lakh crore for 2026-27. The Project Management Institute estimates that India will need close to 3.95 lakh construction project professionals by 2035.

In simple terms, we have far more concrete capacity than skills to build it.

The problem lies across divisions be it rework, wastage, delays and, most seriously, safety. Several audits of accident sites reveal that workers were never taught the basics of safety practices. In line with the basics, homeowners’ expectations’ have risen ten-fold to match international standards. Young professionals expect international finish and flawless construction. It is a given that we cannot meet international standards with informally picked up skills which can be forgotten at the next construction.

With the minimum wages earned by daily construction workers, setting up a training centre across town means additional spending and loss of a day’s wage, resulting in a setback. The need of the hour is to set up a training space where workers can train on-site, which need not be grand. All that is required is a covered yard with mock-up walls, shuttering and scaffolding, but more importantly, skilled trainers certified in their field, and a rule that no worker should climb a scaffold before learning the rules. Helpers can move up to semi-skilled roles within weeks, not years. It is also essential that safety training are conducted in the local language for better understanding, be it Telugu, Hindi or Odia.

We need to understand that the industry does not need to be built from scratch. The government has laid the foundation for much of the architecture: The Skill India Mission, PMKVY, NSDC, sector skill councils such as the Construction Skill Development Council of India, and the National Skills Qualification Framework. So, the outlets are available, it is the builders that should be partnering rather than just being spectators.

There is one very disappointing factor among workers. The fact that a construction workers’ career is on constant reset mode from site to site, contractor to contractor, and city to city. With every move, his reputation resets to zero. He has to prove his worth and skills with constant market evaluation at every new job. Thus, the most essential need is for a nationally recognised, standards-aligned certificate, backed by a digital record that the worker owns. This will change how construction workers are employed and paid. A certified carpenter in Hyderabad will be able to walk onto a site in Pune or Patna and be trusted from day one. This will result in contractors hiring faster, and workers could bargain for better wages. This will also help retain talent at home. As many of our good tradespeople eventually move overseas, where skills are formally recognised and better paid.

For this concept to work the industry has to do its part. The pay scale for certified workers should be higher than uncertified workers. This will encourage workers to get themselves certified. Developers should set the terms for contractors, so we should insist on trained, certified crews and be willing to pay for them.

It is often seen that few parents who are construction workers would like their children following them into the trade. They would prefer their children get educated, receive a formal training, rise up the career ladder and get recognised qualifications that would give them a standing in society. However, technology is changing our sites, from prefabrication to digital project tracking and drone surveys. The tools need for these advanced technologies will attract workers who can learn and build a formal system attracting new talent as well as women into the fold.

It is a given that Viksit Bharat will be built only by crores of individuals most Indians never see. We will deliver smart cities, metros, airports and homes only if those who build them are trained, certified and valued.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Yerram Vijay Kumar, chairman and managing director, Vaasavi Group.