The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested a 22-year-old man allegedly linked to Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) for plotting an attack on a security establishment in the Vadodara district. The accused, Mohammad Saharul Islam Kabiruddin, a resident of Assam, was arrested near Paldi bus stand in Vadodara on Friday after the ATS received intelligence that he was in contact with a JeM handler and planning an attack using an automatic assault rifle. (Sourced) more

An AK-47-type automatic assault rifle, two empty magazines, 23 live cartridges, a JeM flag, and approximately ₹20,000 in cash were recovered from his possession, officials added.

The accused, Mohammad Saharul Islam Kabiruddin, a resident of Assam, was arrested near Paldi bus stand in Vadodara on Friday after the ATS received intelligence that he was in contact with a JeM handler and planning an attack using an automatic assault rifle.

“ATS received information that an individual from another state, affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, was planning to enter Gujarat within the coming days, armed with an automatic assault rifle, with the intent of attacking a security establishment,” Gujarat ATS DIG Sunil Joshi said during a briefing on Friday.

The ATS had received intelligence that the suspect was expected to reach Gujarat within two to three days to prepare for the attack. Deputy Superintendent of Police Harsh Upadhyay led a team that verified the information through technical surveillance and human intelligence before tracking the suspect to Vadodara.

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The investigation led the ATS to Hotel Milan near Sayajigunj railway station, where the accused had stayed. He had left the hotel around 9 am without completing the checkout formalities. The ATS subsequently established that he was travelling from Dahod towards Vadodara after switching off his regular mobile phone.

“It was discovered that a suspicious individual, identified as Mohammad Islam Kabiruddin, a native of Assam, had arrived in Vadodara after switching off his regular phone and was staying at a hotel… Monitoring this number revealed that he was travelling back toward Vadodara from Dahod. Consequently, roadblocks were set up at various locations,” Joshi said.