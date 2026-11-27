Cancer diagnosis is entering a new era, moving beyond identifying the presence of a tumour towards understanding its underlying biology. While conventional diagnostic methods remain fundamental to cancer detection and classification, advances in molecular profiling and genomic testing are helping clinicians uncover the genetic alterations that drive tumour growth, influence disease progression and determine potential responses to treatment. This shift is laying the foundation for precision oncology, where treatment decisions are increasingly informed by the molecular characteristics of an individual’s cancer. Genomics and cancer

Traditionally, cancer diagnosis has relied on histopathology, which examines tissue under a microscope to establish the nature and type of malignancy. Immunohistochemistry further helps identify specific proteins that support tumour classification and guide clinical decisions. However, cancers that appear similar under the microscope may behave differently because of variations in their molecular profiles.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) enables the simultaneous analysis of multiple genes, helping identify genomic alterations that may influence treatment choices. Targeted panels and comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) both use NGS to identify genetic alterations in tumour cells, helping clinicians anticipate how a cancer may respond to therapy. In lung cancer, for instance, alterations involving genes such as EGFR, ALK, and ROS1 can help identify patients who may benefit from specific targeted therapies. Similarly, molecular biomarkers in other cancers can help clinicians evaluate treatment options, assess prognosis, and make more informed decisions. Targeted panels, which look at a defined set of genes, are often enough when a few well-established markers guide treatment, whereas CGP examines hundreds of genes at once and is particularly useful in advanced or hard-to-treat cancers, where it can uncover rarer alterations, resistance mechanisms or clinical-trial options.

Molecular profiling does not guarantee a particular treatment outcome, nor does every genetic alteration have an available targeted therapy. Its value lies in providing clinically relevant information that oncologists can interpret alongside the cancer type, stage, the patient’s overall health and other diagnostic findings. Treatment decisions therefore remain customised or patient specific, with genomic findings forming one part of a wider clinical picture.

An important distinction must be made between tests that assess inherited cancer risk, those that characterise an existing tumour and those being developed to detect potential signs of cancer.

Hereditary cancer testing examines genetic variants present in a person’s inherited DNA. For example, pathogenic variants in BRCA1 and BRCA2 can increase the risk of certain cancers, including breast and ovarian cancer. Identifying inherited risk can support genetic counselling, personalised surveillance and preventive strategies for individuals and, where appropriate, their relatives. However, carrying an inherited risk variant does not mean that cancer is inevitable.

Tumour genomic profiling, by contrast, analyses genetic changes acquired by cancer cells. These findings can help oncologists identify actionable biomarkers and evaluate suitable targeted treatments or other therapeutic approaches. The distinction is critical: A variant found in tumour tissue does not automatically indicate that it is inherited.

Meanwhile, emerging approaches such as liquid biopsy and multi-cancer early-detection testing are exploring whether cancer-associated signals in blood, including circulating tumour DNA, can help identify malignancies earlier. Liquid biopsy is also increasingly being used in patients with an established cancer diagnosis, where it complements tissue-based testing, particularly when obtaining a tissue biopsy is challenging. Although tissue biopsy remains the reference standard, ctDNA-based liquid biopsy is gaining momentum in minimal residual disease (MRD) detection as it provides an outright idea of the tumour-derived DNA fraction in circulation, helping assess residual disease and guide appropriate therapeutic decisions. These technologies are promising, but their clinical utility varies. They cannot yet replace established, cancer-specific screening programmes, and positive findings may require further investigation.

The growing incidence of cancer among younger adults has also reinforced the need to understand individual risk factors, including inherited susceptibility, lifestyle and environmental influences. Genomic insights may help identify people who require closer surveillance, while established screening methods remain essential for detecting selected cancers before symptoms emerge.

Realising this potential will require more than technological advancement. Accurate interpretation, quality assurance, appropriate test selection, genetic counselling and collaboration between laboratories and oncologists are equally important. Access and affordability must also improve so that advanced diagnostics can contribute meaningfully across India’s diverse healthcare landscape.

Ultimately, the future of cancer care will depend on integrating early detection with deeper biological understanding. Genomics cannot prevent every cancer or identify a suitable treatment in every case. However, when used appropriately alongside conventional diagnostics and clinical expertise, it can help move cancer management towards a more informed, individualised approach, one that seeks not only to detect the disease, but also to understand what makes each tumour distinct and how that knowledge can guide care.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dr Kirti Chadha, chief scientific and innovation officer, Metropolis Healthcare Limited.