MUMBAI: A special CBI court has turned down the bail application of Sandeep Mistry, an alleged close associate of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, in the ₹6,498-crore Punjab National bank fraud case. The plea was rejected on grounds that Mistry had allegedly destroyed electronic evidence, operated dummy companies in Dubai and Hong Kong, and handled 4 million UAE dirhams allegedly meant for Modi. Court denies bail to Nirav Modi aide in PNB fraud case

On Thursday, Special Judge S K Karhale held that Mistry’s prolonged absence from India, his alleged involvement in the offence and the risk of evidence tampering weighed against his release. Mistry was arrested at the Mumbai airport on September 29 after being detained in the UAE and brought back to India.

The court relied on prosecution witness Ashish Kumar Lad’s statement that he had withdrawn around 4 million Arab Emirates Dirams in cash from accounts of 13 Dubai-based group companies on the instructions of Mihir Bhansali, another accused, and others. The money was allegedly with Lad for 12 days before he handed it to Mistry at the Dubai Airport Free Zone. Mistry allegedly told Lad he would give the money to Modi.

The court said Mistry allegedly managed dummy companies in Dubai and Hong Kong, coordinated the preparation of false import and export documents to portray fictitious trade in diamonds, gold and pearl jewellery, and issued instructions through communication systems called “panemail” and “crickinfo”, designed to automatically delete messages.

It also recorded allegations that Mistry helped replace dummy directors after the case was registered and that electronic evidence was destroyed. A server containing accounting and operational data was removed from the Dubai office of World Diamond Distribution FZE before it was vacated. Its hard disk was subsequently handed over by Nehal Modi, Nirav Modi’s brother, for destruction, according to the order.

Mistry’s lawyer argued that the investigation was complete, the chargesheet had been filed, his passport had been revoked and other accused who returned to India had secured bail. He also pointed out that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had not sought his custody after arrest.

The prosecution opposed bail, saying Mistry had avoided proceedings despite notices and a non-bailable warrant issued in March 2021. It argued that he could abscond again, as his wife and child were in Dubai, and that his alleged role differed from that of other accused.

Rejecting Mistry’s plea, the judge observed that his return to India had been secured through coercive proceedings. “Thus the appearance of the applicant in this case is under compelling circumstances,” the court said, adding that “it would be difficult to secure his presence during the course of trial” if he were released.

The court also cited the risk of evidence destruction and witness tampering while rejecting his bail application.