Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Court issues summons to production house for delay in TDS submission

Court issues summons to production house for delay in TDS submission

mumbai news
Published on Nov 05, 2022 07:34 PM IST

Mumbai: A special magistrate court in the city issued a summons to the production house Eros International Pvt Ltd against whom the Income Tax (I-T) department has initiated a criminal prosecution for alleged delay in depositing an amount of ₹18

Court issues summons to production house for delay in TDS submission
Court issues summons to production house for delay in TDS submission
ByCharul Shah

Mumbai: A special magistrate court in the city issued a summons to the production house Eros International Pvt Ltd against whom the Income Tax (I-T) department has initiated a criminal prosecution for alleged delay in depositing an amount of 18.28 crore collected as TDS (tax deducted at source) in financial years 2016-17 and 2017-18.

The special magistrate court has ordered the company and its representatives to appear before it on November 7.

The I-T department had approached the magistrate court in 2019 by filing separate complaints through their special counsel, advocate Amit Munde, for the delay in depositing the TDS amount. The court in July accepted the complaint and subsequently issued a summons to Eros International and its directors.

In its complaint, the I-T department claimed that, M/s Eros International Pvt. Ltd had deducted an amount of 10.61 crore in 2016-17, but delayed depositing the same in the government treasury.

Similarly, it is alleged that the company deducted an amount of 7.77 crore in 2017-18, but again failed to deposit the same in the government treasury within the prescribed time limit.

Hence, the agency claimed that, after the deduction of TDS, instead of depositing the amount to the government treasury within the due date, the assessee retained the amount of money and therefore, committed a default under the Income Tax Rules 1962, an offence punishable under section 276B (person responsible for paying) of the Income Tax Act 1961.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Charul Shah

    Charul Shah is senior reporter covering the legal beat for Hindustan Times. She has spent over a decade in the industry covering criminal investigations and judiciary from Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out