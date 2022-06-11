Covid cases cross 200 in Navi Mumbai after four months
With Covid cases crossing the 200 mark after four months in Navi Mumbai, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has restarted its war room currently with four employees. The war room is focussed on keeping a tab of the Covid positive patients and their recovery.
Abhijit Bangar, the NMMC commissioner, said, “As of now, the incoming calls are very less. More outgoing calls are made from the war room. We decided to restart it assuming that the residents might want to connect with the corporation. In case we feel the need, we would increase the staff. No calls are made for admission or for bed availability as the number of admissions are still very less.
“The cases are increasing, but whether it can be called a fourth wave can only be confirmed after a trend is established. The tests are being increased to 5,000 daily in order to understand the trend.”
On Thursday, after four months, NMMC reported 222 daily Covid positive cases. On February 2 this year, NMMC reported 265 positive cases after which the cases kept going down.
From 4,840 days of doubling rate, it has come down to 1,230 days. The active cases have increased from 153 to 600 in a week but the positivity rate is 0.39%, which was 0.10% last week.
The corporation has also urged the residents to start wearing masks again.
