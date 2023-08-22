CR constitutes committee to investigate loco pilot’s suicide

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) on Monday constituted a committee to investigate the alleged suicide of an assistant loco pilot in Kalyan. HT Image

According to the officials from the CR’s Mumbai division, the committee will investigate possible reasons for the incident and also take into account various allegations made by railway staff and unions. Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer, CR, confirmed that a committee will probe the death.

The 30-year-old assistant loco pilot was found dead in his residence in Kolsewadi, Kalyan. The incident came to light on August 18 when his neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from his house.

The CR authorities had said that the assistant loco pilot had not been punctual in attending to his duties.

On Monday, railway unions also complained about long working hours on the CR. The unions said working 12 to 14 hours is unrealistic and quite strenuous for loco pilots, motormen, drivers and other running staff who operate different trains.

Members of Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh (CRMS) said after the Balasore train tragedy in Odisha in June, the rail administration in Delhi has taken serious note of the work schedule of the running staff.

The rail union also said that the alleged suicide might have triggered frustration among his fellow colleagues who held a protest on Sunday. There is a complaint alleging harassment by the superiors.

“Ideally, the working hours should not be more than 8-10 hours. But due to heavy rail traffic, the working hours get extended. This is an issue especially for the running staff operating freight, goods and mail trains. We have made a representation in the past as well over these issues,” Vivek Sisodiya, divisional chairman, CRMS, said.