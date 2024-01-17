close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / CR to earn 32 lakh per month from hawkers on long-distance trains

CR to earn 32 lakh per month from hawkers on long-distance trains

ByShashank Rao, Mumbai
Jan 17, 2024 08:04 AM IST

The Central Railway in India will allow hawkers to sell non-catering items and wares in AC and non-AC coaches of long-distance trains, potentially earning ₹32 lakh ($44,700) in revenue per month. The railway has appointed a contractor who will employ 300 hawkers on over 150 trains. Each hawker can earn between ₹500- ₹700 per day. The hawkers will be regularised and provided with QR-coded uniforms for monitoring purposes. However, there have been no bidders for a proposal to operate 1,500 hawkers on local trains.

The Central Railway’s (CR) decision to allow hawkers to sell non-catering items and wares in AC and non-AC coaches of long-distance trains is likely to help it earn 32 lakh in revenue every month, officials said.

STORY ON RAILWAY , DELHI TO MUMBAI -- vendors selling fruits in Sleeper class coach of Golden Temple Mail train , To go with Srinand Jha 's Story . PHOTO-ARVIND YADAV /HT 23JAN09
STORY ON RAILWAY , DELHI TO MUMBAI -- vendors selling fruits in Sleeper class coach of Golden Temple Mail train , To go with Srinand Jha 's Story . PHOTO-ARVIND YADAV /HT 23JAN09

CR authorities have appointed a contractor who in the next two months will employ 300 hawkers on board more than 150 trains to and from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

On an average, a hawker earns 500- 700 per day, a CR official said. “The contract is around 3.80 crore which we will receive annually. We will regularise these 300 hawkers and they will also be provided with QR-coded uniforms which can be scanned for their name, Aadhaar, and photograph etc.,” the official said.

For purposes of safety, the private bidder will submit the names of vendors, their Aadhaar details, character certificate from the police, and medical certificate from a recognised hospital. “Hawkers usually jump inside the moving train from platforms and sell products. Once this process is complete, hawkers will become part of a databank and can be monitored,” another official said.

However, there have been no bidders for a proposal to operate 1,500 hawkers inside 1,810 local trains running on the Central and Harbour lines.

In December last year, members of several passenger associations met senior CR officials expressing their displeasure over the proposal and urged them to withdraw it. They also demanded that hawkers should not get on local trains in peak hours.

“Until now, vendors were entering and selling inside long-distance trains. Now that they have made it official, the authorities should also fix a time frame for these vendors to move inside coaches,” said Lata Argade, member, Railway Passengers’ Association.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On