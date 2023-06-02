CR to enhance operational capacity of CSMT, LTT

Mumbai: In a major relief for long-distance travellers, the Central Railway (CR) has unveiled plans to increase the capacity of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), two of the most crucial terminal stations in the city. Mumbai, India - April 18, 2020: CSMT wears a deserted look on the occassion of World Heritage Day during Lockdown due to Corona virus, Mumbai, India, on Saturday, April 18 2020. (Photo by Aalok Soni/Hindustan Times) (Aalok Soni/HT PHOTO)

The CR authorities are undertaking extensive measures to construct new platforms and extend the existing ones, aiming to enhance the efficiency of these stations and improve passenger experience. The anticipated completion date for these upgrades is December of this year.

Meanwhile, the CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat will be flagged off on June 3.

The CR authorities plan to add two new platforms at LTT, which will take the total number of platforms to 7. “We are finalising drawings for these two new platforms. This will help in accommodating more long-distance trains and faster dispersal of trains which will help in better passenger management,” a senior CR official said.

With the new platforms, the CR is expected to accommodate 5to 7 pairs (10-14 trains). Currently, there are a minimum of 25 pairs of long-distance trains that arrive and depart from the station. During peak season, this goes up to 37 pairs. The two new platforms will come up next to platform number 5.

“During the holiday season, LTT sees a tremendous number of passengers departing to different parts of the country, especially the northern belt. These two new platforms will allow us to operate more special trains as well,” another CR official added.

Similarly, the CR authorities are also extending the length of four platforms namely—10 to 13—at CSMT. These platforms will be able to accommodate 24-coach trains. Currently, they have a maximum capacity of 18-coach trains. This will increase the carrying capacity of trains by at least 20%. CSMT is among the busiest railway stations in the city and operates 45 to 50 pairs of long-distance trains apart from over 800 local trains.

“Once extension work of these platforms is completed, there will not be any need to divert longer trains to LTT due to shortage of 24-coach platforms at CSMT,” a CR official said.

At present, the station has 18 platforms, of which 7 platforms are reserved for suburban train operations, the remaining (8 to 18) are being used for long-distance train operations. The work on extending the platform length, remodelling of yard, shifting of tracks are underway. It will be followed by the moving of signals, OHE cables and other technical aspects. The work will be completed at a total cost of ₹50 crore.