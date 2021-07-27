CR to introduce Vistadome coach in other Mumbai-Pune trains

After receiving an overwhelming response from passengers travelling in the 44-seater Vistadome coach on Deccan Express, running between Mumbai and Pune, the Central Railway is now planning to introduce a similar coach in other trains on this route. The glass-roofed Vistadome coach has wide window panes and seats that rotate to 360 degrees to provide passengers with a better sightseeing experience.

The Vistadome coach that was introduced in June, has an occupancy of more than 95% in one month. The coach has been completely booked for 12 days in June.

“The response from the passengers travelling between the two cities has been overwhelming. The coach has been full-on many days. We are planning to introduce more Vistadome coaches in other outstation trains on the route,” said a senior Central Railway official.

The Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express with the Vistadome coach halts at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Neral, Lonavala, Talegaon, Khadki and Shivaji Nagar railway stations.

The coach also has 12 LCD television screens for entertainment, a mini-fridge, automatic sliding compartment doors, an oven, juicer grinder and toilets fitted with ceramic tiles.

Earlier, the coach was introduced on the Mumbai-Goa railway route in 2017 for passengers to get a view of the Western Ghat in the Jan Shatabdi Express.