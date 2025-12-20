Search
Sat, Dec 20, 2025
Cross case registered against actor Anuj Sachdeva

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 06:50 am IST

The incident occurred on December 14, around 10 pm, when Singh parked his BMW car in the society’s parking area

MUMBAI: The Bangur Nagar police on Friday registered a cross first information report (FIR) pertaining to the alleged assault on TV actor Anuj Sachdeva, 40, based on a complaint by the actor’s neighbour, Pradeep Singh, 48.

Earlier, on December 15, the police had registered an FIR against Singh for alleged physical assault and criminal intimidation based on the actor’s complaint.

The incident occurred on December 14, around 10 pm, when Singh parked his BMW car in the society’s parking area, and later noticed in the society’s WhatsApp group that Sachdeva had posted a photograph of the car, warning that it should be removed or it would be towed. Singh went down near his car, noticed Sachdeva walking with another society member, and confronted him.

In his complaint on Friday, Singh claimed that the housing society provides an open parking facility for its members, and accordingly, he had parked his car in the open parking area. According to the FIR based on his complaint, after Singh confronted Sachdeva, the actor began arguing with him and allegedly verbally abused him. He also allegedly gestured towards the other society member, who was holding a dog, following which the dog attacked Singh and bit his right wrist, causing an injury.

Singh claimed that he picked up a stick in self-defence, after which Sachdeva allegedly hit him with a hard object, causing further injuries, and continued to verbally abuse him. The society’s watchmen later intervened and separated them, he claimed.

AI Summary AI Summary

The Bangur Nagar police have registered a cross FIR involving TV actor Anuj Sachdeva and his neighbor, Pradeep Singh, over an alleged assault incident on December 14. Singh claims Sachdeva verbally abused him and incited his dog to attack, while Sachdeva previously accused Singh of physical assault. The dispute arose from a parking disagreement in their housing society.