MUMBAI: The Bangur Nagar police on Friday registered a cross first information report (FIR) pertaining to the alleged assault on TV actor Anuj Sachdeva, 40, based on a complaint by the actor’s neighbour, Pradeep Singh, 48. Cross case registered against actor Anuj Sachdeva

Earlier, on December 15, the police had registered an FIR against Singh for alleged physical assault and criminal intimidation based on the actor’s complaint.

The incident occurred on December 14, around 10 pm, when Singh parked his BMW car in the society’s parking area, and later noticed in the society’s WhatsApp group that Sachdeva had posted a photograph of the car, warning that it should be removed or it would be towed. Singh went down near his car, noticed Sachdeva walking with another society member, and confronted him.

In his complaint on Friday, Singh claimed that the housing society provides an open parking facility for its members, and accordingly, he had parked his car in the open parking area. According to the FIR based on his complaint, after Singh confronted Sachdeva, the actor began arguing with him and allegedly verbally abused him. He also allegedly gestured towards the other society member, who was holding a dog, following which the dog attacked Singh and bit his right wrist, causing an injury.

Singh claimed that he picked up a stick in self-defence, after which Sachdeva allegedly hit him with a hard object, causing further injuries, and continued to verbally abuse him. The society’s watchmen later intervened and separated them, he claimed.