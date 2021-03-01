IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 'Cyber sabotage' attempt, says Anil Deshmukh on Mumbai power outage
Anil Deshmukh. (HT file)
Anil Deshmukh. (HT file)
mumbai news

'Cyber sabotage' attempt, says Anil Deshmukh on Mumbai power outage

The New York Times had on Sunday published a report based on the findings of the report.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:45 PM IST

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said that the massive power outage in Mumbai last October was an attempt at "cyber sabotage" according to a preliminary report.

Addressing reporters here, Deshmukh said Maharashtra Cyber Cell has submitted a preliminary report whose findings state that evidence suggests that the grid failure in Mumbai on October 12 last year, that resulted in the city plunging into darkness and disrupting train services, shutting down the stock market and generally hitting economic activities, was likely to be a cyber sabotage. The report has been handed over to Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut.

A report by a US-based cybersecurity firm claimed that Chinese-state sponsored groups, had targeted power sector in India with malware. This came months after the clash between troops of the two nations in Galwan valley in June 2020.

The New York Times had on Sunday published a report based on the findings of the report.

" The report of New York Times has come now. But when Mumbai had gone under dark, we had set up a departmental inquiry committee. MERC (Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission) and Central Electricy Authority had also made their own committees. We have complained to Cyber Cell also," Nitin Raut said while speaking with mediapersons here.

"State Cyber Police Department investigated this and report was handed over to me today by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh ji. I will speak on this in legislature," Raut said.

According to NYT report, the new study lent weight to the idea that the Mumbai blackout could be a "part of a broad Chinese cyber campaign against India's power grid, timed to send a message that if India pressed its claims too hard, the lights could go out across the country."

Addressing a press conference here Deshmukh said: "On October 12 electricity failure, Maharashtra Cyber Cell report says, 8GB unaccounted data must have been transferred to Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) data. Protocol Data which means the server of MSEB was logged in on October 12."

According to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell report, Deshmukh said: "there was the possibility of login attempts and 14 Trojan horses were landed on MSEB servers. There are chances of some foreign attempts."

The Massachusetts-based cybersecurity company Recorded Future's study reported that a Chinese state-sponsored has been seen systematically utilising advanced cyberintrusion techniques to gain access to nearly a dozen critical nodes across the Indian power generation and transmission infrastructure.

"Since early 2020, Recorded Future's Insikt Group observed a large increase in suspected targeted intrusion activity against Indian organizations from Chinese statesponsored groups, the study said.

" From mid-2020 onwards, Recorded Future's midpoint collection revealed a steep rise in the use of infrastructure tracked as AXIOMATICASYMPTOTE, which encompasses ShadowPad command and control (C2) servers, to target a large swathe of India's power sector," the report said.

According to the report 10 distinct Indian power sector organizations, including four of the five Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDC) responsible for operation of the power grid through balancing electricity supply and demand, have been identified as targets in a concerted campaign against India's critical infrastructure. Other targets identified included two Indian seaports.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
5,754 people were discharged in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of recovered people to 20,30,458.(AP)
5,754 people were discharged in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of recovered people to 20,30,458.(AP)
mumbai news

Maharashtra records less than 8,000 new Covid-19 cases after 5 days

By Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:09 PM IST
  • Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,92,976 and the death toll at 5,264, the official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Deshmukh. (HT file)
Anil Deshmukh. (HT file)
mumbai news

'Cyber sabotage' attempt, says Anil Deshmukh on Mumbai power outage

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:45 PM IST
The New York Times had on Sunday published a report based on the findings of the report.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut (ANI)
Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut (ANI)
mumbai news

‘When power went out…’: Maharashtra minister Raut on outage in Mumbai

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Nitin Raut, who is the Maharashtra energy minister, was reacting to reports that Chinese-backed hackers were involved in the incident. He had hinted at a ‘sabotage’ day after the 2-hour outage on October 12 last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut. (HT archive)
Kangana Ranaut. (HT archive)
mumbai news

Bailable warrant issued against Kangana on Javed Akhtar’s complaint

By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Ranaut’s lawyer told the court that they wish to challenge the proceedings. However, the lawyer did not file an application seeking exemption for the actress to appear before the court
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut's advocate Rizwan Siddiquee argued in the court that the summons and process were issued against Ranaut without following the procedure laid down in law and hence, were "bad in law".
Kangana Ranaut's advocate Rizwan Siddiquee argued in the court that the summons and process were issued against Ranaut without following the procedure laid down in law and hence, were "bad in law".
mumbai news

Bailable warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut on Javed Akhtar's complaint

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:25 PM IST
Akhtar's advocate Vrinda Grover, however, argued that even if the process is being challenged, Ranaut has to appear before the court as directed, in the absence of any stay on the summons by a higher court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file)
Representational Image. (HT file)
mumbai news

Mumbai auto, taxi users to pay more for commute from today

By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:52 PM IST
The minimum autorickshaw fare (for 1.5 kilometres) is now 21 as opposed to 18 while the same for black and yellow taxis is 25 as opposed to earlier 22
READ FULL STORY
Close
An auto rickshaw moves past coolies wearing face masks outside a railway station.(AP)
An auto rickshaw moves past coolies wearing face masks outside a railway station.(AP)
mumbai news

Mumbai: New fares for auto-rickshaws, taxis come into force

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:48 PM IST
The minimum fare for a distance of 1.5 km for taxis has increased from 22 to 25, while for the auto- rickshaws it has gone up from 18 to 21, RTO officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Rape-accused arrested 2 months after he fled from Mumbai hospital

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:23 AM IST
He is accused of raping a 18-year-old, who had run away from her Punjab home and had come to Mumbai last year. Qureshi befriended her and took her to a room in Nagpada where he forced himself upon her
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rathod's resignation comes amid mounting pressure from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had warned to stall the budget session of the state legislature, beginning on Monday, over the issue.
Rathod's resignation comes amid mounting pressure from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had warned to stall the budget session of the state legislature, beginning on Monday, over the issue.
mumbai news

Sena minister resigns, wants impartial probe

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:54 AM IST
“I have submitted my resignation to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray,” Sena minister Sanjay Rathod told reporters outside Varsha, the CM’s official residence. CM Thackeray said he has accepted the resignation and would hold additional charge of the forest department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: RPT, CORRECTS TYPOS** Mumbai: Police personnel guard outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilla, a day after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_26_2021_000163A)(PTI)
**EDS: RPT, CORRECTS TYPOS** Mumbai: Police personnel guard outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilla, a day after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_26_2021_000163A)(PTI)
mumbai news

Cops continue hunt for suspects as CCTV footage provides little clues

By Manish Pathak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:51 AM IST
On the afternoon of February 25, the Scorpio was found abandoned on Carmichael Road, around 600 metres away from Mukesh Ambani's residence. Twenty loose gelatin sticks were found in the car, although there was no timer or detonation device.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during an interaction with the media, in Mumbai, Sunday. (PTI Photo )
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during an interaction with the media, in Mumbai, Sunday. (PTI Photo )
mumbai news

Don't want to impose lockdown but 'majboori' is also something: Maharashtra CM

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:34 AM IST
Maharashtra had been witnessing an upsurge in Covid-19 cases for the last few days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Annus horribilis: Maharashtra’s first Covid-19 patient recalls ordeal

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:59 AM IST
After the Awatis tested positive, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) sealed all areas in a 3-km radius, a move that scared many and contributed to the Awatis being blamed on social media for bringing the coronavirus into the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An artist paints a wall at Matunga, stressing the need for Covid-appropriate behaviour, on Sunday. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
An artist paints a wall at Matunga, stressing the need for Covid-appropriate behaviour, on Sunday. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra crosses 8,000 new Covid cases for fifth day in row

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Maharashtra on Sunday recorded more than 8,000 Covid-19 new cases for the fifth consecutive day, while Mumbai reported more than 1,000 cases again, after a day’s gap.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A fisherman in his boat in hazy weather off Bandra coast in Mumbai on Sunday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A fisherman in his boat in hazy weather off Bandra coast in Mumbai on Sunday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai temperatures rise to match season’s highest at 36.3°C

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The city observed a warm Sunday as maximum temperatures rose significantly owing to hot and dry northwesterly winds. Temperature likely to remain similar on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The police officers asked women constables to come to the venue and arrest the two women. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The police officers asked women constables to come to the venue and arrest the two women. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

2 women arrested for attacking Mumbai Police officers with knives at Kandivli

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Kandivli police arrested two women for attacking police offers with knives when they went to arrest the accused’s relative in a case on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP