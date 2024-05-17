 Delivery boy stabbed multiple times over parking dispute | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Delivery boy stabbed multiple times over parking dispute

ByVinay Dalvi
May 17, 2024 07:30 AM IST

21-year-old gig worker stabbed multiple times in Antop Hill over parking dispute, stable in ICU. 2 accused arrested, booked under various sections of IPC.

MUMBAI: A 21-year-old gig worker was stabbed multiple times by two men in Antop Hill over a parking dispute on Wednesday.

HT Image
HT Image

The victim, Sainath Swaminathan, was stabbed multiple times in his chest, abdomen and hands. Sainath is stable and currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Sion Hospital.

The police arrested the two accused - Nishad Amid Ali Shaikh alias Ayan, 20, a resident of Kamraj Nagar, Antop Hill, and Karthik Jaiswal, 19, a resident of Sangam Nagar, Wadala, on Wednesday night.

According to the police, Ayan and Sainath argued about the two-wheeler parking a month ago. During the argument, Sainath assaulted Ayan. After this, the accused decided to take revenge on him.

Late at night, Ayan brought his friend Karthik with him to Antop Hill, and they were carrying knives. “When they saw Sainath alone, they attacked him and stabbed him several times. As he started bleeding, the duo fled. The injured was rushed to Sion Hospital by the residents,” said a police officer from Antop Hill police.

“I was informed that my grandson’s son was attacked by two men,” said Bucchya Karnati, grandfather of the injured. “I immediately rushed to the spot. The cops and locals were also present there, and he was taken in a police van to the hospital. When I asked him what had happened, he told me that he had an argument with Ayan and Karthik over parking the two-wheelers, and he assaulted Ayan.”

The accused have been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
