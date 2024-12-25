MUMBAI: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde is likely to meet PM Narendra Modi on December 26 and it is said to be a goodwill visit. Shinde’s family will accompany him. Deputy CM Shinde to meet Modi with family

Shinde’s son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde confirmed the meeting with PM. Shinde had met Modi with his family on July 22, 2024.

Shiv Sena UBT leader and spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “Shinde may claim to be a chief leader of Shiv Sena, but his handlers are in Delhi. The remote is in Delhi for the Shiv Sena led by Shinde. We don’t have to go to Delhi to run our party.”

Shinde has been sulking after he had to step down as Chief Minister to become Deputy CM. He already told his followers that he did not want to join the new council of ministers. The BJP had been repeatedly requesting Shinde before he finally agreed on day of swearing-in to take oath as deputy CM.

The BJP has 132 MLAs, Shiv Sena has 57 MLAs, and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar has 41. The Shiv Sena knew from day one that BJP would not give up claim for the CM post. The Sena wanted home portfolio, but this was also denied.