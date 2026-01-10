MUMBAI: In their first joint rally in Nashik, after they joined hands for the civic body elections, the Thackeray cousins – Uddhav and Raj -- slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “propagating political Hindutva”, poaching candidates from Opposition parties, and misleading people in the name of religion and doles. Do you want to be misled by religion and doles instead of vision of better cities: Raj in Nashik

Speaking first, Raj Thackeray, chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), said, “The party that was formed in 1952 as Bharatiya Jan Sangh still needs to hire people from other parties. It is equally an insult to those who have been working in the party for decades.”

He also alleged that the ruling parties had offered ₹15 crore to three candidates from a family in Kalyan to withdraw from the fray. “Where is the money coming from,” he asked. Criticising the unopposed elections to 68 seats across the state, he further claimed that the ruling parties had resorted to threats and bribes to snuff out the contest.

Reminding the audience in the well-attended rally about the Simhastha Kumbh Mela of 2015 being managed without a hitch when MNS helmed the Nashik civic body, Raj called attention to the BJP-ruled government’s intent to cut hundreds of trees in Tapovan to build temporary residences for sadhus for the Simhastha Kumbh in 2027. “It has nothing to do with the Kumbh. They have already planned to remove trees in the name of the religious congregation and will later hand it over to some industrialists,” he alleged.

Slamming the BJP on Hindutva, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said, “I went with Congress in 2019 because BJP backstabbed me. They had then accused me of leaving Hindutva. Now they have formed an alliance with AIMIM in Akot and Congress in Ambernath for power. Where is your Hindutva now?”

Calling attention to the Ladki Bahin dole to underprivileged women, the Thackerays alleged that the ruling parties were spending huge amounts of money to win the elections.

“It is being said that we are fighting a battle for our survival. It is not our survival. Shiv Sena (the original undivided) has seen many setbacks and still remained strong. However, you have to decide whether you want to get misled in the name of religion or doles or money, and leave polluted and mismanaged cities for your children,” asked Uddhav.

Raj added: “What if your children think that their parents voted on the basis of the doles and let them hold cities to ransom. ₹1500 won’t last long but the damage done to cities will affect your families’ future. Do think about that when you vote.”

Nashik is witnessing a triangular fight between BJP, Shiv Sena-NCP alliance and Opposition MVA coalition comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, Congress and NCP (SP) for the 122-seat civic body. BJP, which was in power in the last tenure in 2022, is contesting on its own while in the MVA majority of seats are being contested by Thackeray brothers while some are witnessing “friendly fights” between the MVA allies. Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded 79 candidates while MNS has fielded 30.