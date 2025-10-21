DRI seizes Chinese firecrackers worth ₹4.82 cr at Nhava Sheva port; arrests one

MUMBAI: In a breakthrough under its ongoing “Operation Fire Trail”, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a sophisticated smuggling attempt involving the illegal import of Chinese-origin fireworks and firecrackers into India.

During this operation, DRI officers intercepted a 40-foot container at Nhava Sheva port, originating from China and destined for ICD Ankleshwar, which was declared to be carrying leggings. A detailed examination revealed 46,640 pieces of concealed firecrackers or fireworks hidden behind a superficial layer of garments at the front, said a DRI source, adding that the entire consignment, valued at ₹4.82 crore, was seized.

Subsequent searches led to the recovery of incriminating documents revealing the modus operandi of the smuggling syndicate. The mastermind was recently arrested from Veraval in Gujarat.

The import of firecrackers is “restricted” under the Indian Trade Classification (HS) of the Foreign Trade Policy. It requires valid licences from both the Directorate General of Foreign Trade and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) under the Explosives Rules, 2008.

The unlawful import of such hazardous goods poses grave risks to public safety, national security, critical port infrastructure, and the wider shipping and logistics chain. The DRI remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard the public from hazardous contraband and uphold the integrity of the country’s trade and security ecosystem by detecting and dismantling such organised smuggling networks, the source said.