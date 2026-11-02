Drug supplier escapes hotel raid; 2 wives detained with ₹40L

Mumbai: The Sahar police detained two women identified as the wives of an alleged narcotics supplier wanted by the Panvel City police after recovering ₹40 lakh, suspected to be proceeds of drug sales, from a hotel room in Andheri East on Friday. The alleged supplier, Farukh Hamid Shaikh alias Farukh Batata, was not found at the hotel and is suspected to have left shortly before the raid.

According to the complaint filed by police inspector Vijay Sakharam Vange, 50, the police received a tip-off from a confidential informant that Shaikh, an alleged major narcotics supplier in Panvel, was staying at a five-star hotel near Mumbai International Airport. A team was sent to the hotel to verify the information and apprehend him.

With the help of the hotel’s security in-charge and another staff member, the police traced the room to Room 1018. After a staff member rang the doorbell, an individual opened the door and the police team entered with witnesses. Three men and a woman were found inside.

They were identified as Abdullah Bhikullah Khan of Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune; Abhi Bakulbhai Ambaliya of Surat, Gujarat; Abdul Subhan Shamshad Ansari and Roshanara Shamshad Ahmed Ansari, both from Naigaon East in Palghar district.

The occupants told the police that the room was being used by Shaikh. A search of bags in the room led to the recovery of ₹40 lakh. Those present allegedly said the cash belonged to Shaikh and that he had left a short while earlier.

Two women, Taiyaba Mohammad Farukh Shaikh and Parveen Mohammad Farukh Shaikh, later arrived at the room with two men, identified as Zafar M Nizam Shaikh and Ram Swaroop Agrawal. The women told the police that they were Shaikh’s wives and that the money belonged to him. The two men said they had come to meet Shaikh over a steel business deal and claimed they knew nothing about the cash.

The police suspect the money to be proceeds of narcotics sales. The two women were detained by the police on suspicion of being associated with Shaikh. A police officer said those present at the hotel were also questioned as they could have information about the supplier’s whereabouts.