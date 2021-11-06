Drugs-on-cruise case: Meet Sanjay Singh, NCB's new probe officer

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) deputy director general (ops) Sanjay Singh will head the special investigation team (SIT) which will take over probe into six cases being investigated by the federal agency's Mumbai zonal unit. This includes the drugs-on-cruise case, which led to the arrest, and, later, bail, of several people, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan.

Here's what we know about DDG (ops) Sanjay Singh:

(1.) Singh is a 1996-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Odisha cadre. He has previously served with the Odisha Police, as well as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

(2.) During his time with the Odisha Police, the officer headed its drug task force (DTF) as an additional director general (ADG). He also served as commissioner, Bhubaneswar, and as additional commissioner of Twin City, Odisha Police.

(3.) With the CBI, he handled several high-profile cases, including the 2010 Commonwealth Games scam.

(4.) According to a media report, Singh was sent on deputation to the NCB in January this year. According to another report, he will hold the rank of DDG till January 31, 2015, which is the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The Aryan Khan case was, until now, being handled by the NCB's zonal director, Sameer Wankhede, who himself came under intense scrutiny after a series of allegations were levelled against him by Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik. On Friday, the half-a-dozen cases were 'transferred' from Wankhede to the Singh-led SIT.

