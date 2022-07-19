Drunk cook’s bomb hoax keeps police busy for 12 hrs
Mumbai: A 35-year-old inebriated cook on Saturday night sent the Mumbai police on a wild goose chase by sending a message to the control room that some anti-social elements were planning to plant bombs at the Mahalaxmi Race Course.
The bomb detection and disposal squad of the Mumbai police was then compelled to conduct a thorough search at the race course only to find out later that it was a hoax call. The police traced the caller and found that he had made the call under the influence of liquor and he had lost his job a day earlier.
The Tardeo police said, at around 8pm on Saturday, the control room got a call from a person, claiming that he suspected that some anti-social elements wanted to plant bombs at the Mahalaxmi Race Course.
“After receiving the information from the Mumbai police control room, we immediately started work on the case, considering the gravity of the information. Later, we found that the caller had switched off his phone after the call,” said a police officer from Tardeo police station.
“The police team immediately informed the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). A team of BDDS along with a dog squad checked the gates especially 3 to 7 and even checked the Mahalaxmi station road,” said senior police inspector, Vivek Shende, of Tardeo police station.
After checking everything, when the team did not find anything suspicious, they started tracing the accused.
“As the phone of the accused was switched off, we found his last location which was Dadar. We obtained his called detail record (CDR) and called the most called number which turned out to be the brother of the suspect. The brother, Chhotu Yadav, who works in Pune informed his brother Ranjit Kumar alias Krishna Devchand Yadav, 35, stays in Mariyam Nagar in Worli and has the habit of drinking alcohol,” said an officer from Tardeo police station.
“We traced the accused Yadav from his residence when he returned home. He told us that he had lost his job on Thursday. He made the calls after getting drunk. In the past as well, he played such mischiefs with police but this time, he spoke about the bomb and we traced him,” said a police officer.
The police said they have booked Yadav under section 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 505 (1) (B) statements conducting to public mischief and 506 (2) punishment for criminal intimidation.
One more held for smuggling guns through Delhi airport
Days after a Gurugram-based couple was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle 45 hand guns into the country, Delhi Police on Monday said they arrested the man's brother, who had been on the run. Delhi Police public relations officer deputy commissioner of police Suman Nalwa identified Singh as a resident of Gurugram, Manjit Singh, who was arrested on the basis of a tip off from Dwarka's Sector 9 from under a Metro bridge.
Tetrapods back on Marine Drive
Mumbai A day after residents of two Marine Drive buildings complained about experiencing vibrations inside their buildings during high-tide hours, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials on Monday said that they will be putting tetrapods back on the Marine Drive shoreline. Officials also said that a detailed assessment will be carried out soon. On Monday, a team of civic officials carried out a technical visit at the spot.
Delhi LG green-lights CBI probe against former Hauz Khas sub-registrar
VK Saxena on Monday approved investigation against two officials in alleged corruption cases, according to officials aware of the matter. This is the fourth sanction accorded by the LG, who took over in May, for probe against government officials in alleged charges of corruption. On Monday, Saxena approved a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation against a former sub-registrar in Hauz Khas, Sanjay Kumar Hooda, for alleged illegal transfer of land.
Delhi govt to conduct door-to-door survey in August for issuing e-health cards
Officials from the Delhi government's health department said the door-to-door survey will be conducted across the city to collect each resident's basic details such as age, gender, history of major health ailments, progress on ongoing treatments, drug allergies, and history of surgeries, among others. Delhi government had earlier announced that the HIMS and health card scheme will “revolutionise health-care system in Delhi”.
Uphaar case: Court upholds conviction of Ansals in evidence tampering case
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday upheld the conviction of real estate barons Gopal Ansal and Sushil Ansal in connection with the evidence tampering case linked to the 1997 Uphaar cinema hall fire tragedy, saying that there is no “merit” in their appeals. District judge Dharmesh Sharma also upheld the conviction of two other accused -- PP Batra and Dinesh Chand Sharma—even as he set aside the conviction of another accused, Anoop Singh.
