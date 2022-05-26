Dry grass catches fire near railway track in Maharashtra’s Dahanu
MUMBAI: The dry grass alongside the tracks between Dahanu and Gholvad railway stations caught fire on Thursday night in the Down section,officials said.
The fire was extinguished by the Permanent Way Inspector(PWI) Dahanu and no injury was reported nor the Ahmedabad bound traffic was hit, said Satyakumar GVL,divisional regional manager(DRM), Mumbai division.
The raging fire was reported at around 20.07 hrs, said the official.
A tender from the Adani Thermal Power Station, Dahanu reached the spot but PWI had already controlled the fire, said Satyakumar and the fire was under control by 20.44 hrs.
The cause of the fire has not been ascertained but we presume that a local may have thrown a lighted match on the dry grass and speedy winds blowing from West to East Section spread the fire, said the official.
A light engine (a locomotive operating without coaches attached behind it) was halted on the tracks while the fire was being doused and the Loco pilot of the locomotive videotaped the fire which has gone viral. Train services were not hit, said the official.
