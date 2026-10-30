Ready for special session of Parliament on ‘vote chori’, but Rahul Gandhi will never agree: Amit Shah
Union home minister Amit Shah expresses confidence that Narendra Modi will become prime minister for a fourth time in a row
Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday challenged Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to a discussion on the ‘vote chori’ allegations in a special session of Parliament but asserted that the Congress leader will never agree. He also expressed confidence that Narendra Modi would become prime minister for a fourth time in a row.
Shah was in the state capital to address the state working committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Ram Manohar National Law University’s Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar auditorium.
Shah delivered a 37-minute speech to more than 2,800 party functionaries.
Addressing the gathering, Shah said: “I am ready to call a special session of Parliament to discuss the ‘vote chori’ allegations. But Rahul Baba will never agree. He will never discuss the issue in Parliament but will create nuisance on the street.”
“After losing elections, they blame the umpire. I challenge Rahul Baba and Akhilesh to discuss every allegation inside Parliament. Allegations against EC are baseless. They don’t want discussion, they want drama on the streets,” he said.
Shah asserted that Uttar Pradesh will give a befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi’s allegations in the 2027 polls.
“Modiji has become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time, and if you all remain firm like this, he will become it for the fourth time as well, and no one will be able to stop a massive majority government from being formed in Uttar Pradesh,” Shah said.
Recalling the BJP’s journey from two Lok Sabha seats in 1984, mocked as ‘Hum Do, Hamare Do’, to 240 seats now, Shah said the Congress has been out of power for decades in UP, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and will remain out for the next 30 years.
Turning to the BJP’s preparations for 2027, Shah repeatedly emphasised that electoral victories depend on party workers rather than individual leaders or governments.
“No leader can win an election for the BJP. Only workers can ensure victory,” he said, urging the cadre to work consistently until the counting of votes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPawan Dixit
Pawan Dixit, Assistant Editor, brings over 20 years of frontline reporting experience to the newsroom. A specialist on Uttar Pradesh politics and governance, he has reported from the ground across the state’s most consequential stories. He cut his teeth in eastern UP, spending 15 years covering the region. Based in Varanasi, he reported the 2012 UP Assembly polls and the 2014 Lok Sabha elections that reshaped the state’s political map. Moving to Lucknow in 2016, he has since led coverage of the 2017 and 2022 UP Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. His reporting tracks the BJP’s strategy, opposition moves, and voter sentiment across all 75 districts. Pawan has been a constant presence in Ayodhya since 2016. He reported the entire arc of the Ram Mandir movement — from the legal fight to the Supreme Court verdict, through temple construction, to the inauguration. He continues to track every development at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. On the state beat, he covers the BJP, the Industrial Development Department, and handles key outstation political assignments. He also reports major cases from the district court, Lucknow bench of the High Court, and the State Information Commission. Along with this, he also reports on NGT's important decisions related to UP. Known for sharp sourcing and clear analysis, Pawan connects politics, policy, infrastructure and faith — the forces driving UP today. He has reported developments in Ayodhya and Ram Mandir movement since 2016. The Supreme Court's Ram Mandir verdict, temple construction and the its opening have been reported by him. He reports all developments in Ayodhya and Ram Mandir Trust. He covers state BJP, Industrial development department, outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commissionRead More