Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Tuscany getaway is all about exploring countryside charm. See pics

What stood out the most was the long, heartwarming caption. Let's also take a closer look at how their countryside vacation can inspire your next Italian holiday.

Saif Ali Khan shared glimpses of a countryside holiday with his family. He posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram featuring breathtaking, scenic landscapes, moments of him posing with Kareena Kapoor and Jeh , and engaging in fun countryside activities against a rustic, charming backdrop. They stayed at Augustus Hotel & Resort in Forte dei Marmi, Tuscany, Italy.

Saif's endearing caption Saif expressed heart-touching gratitude in his caption, affectionately describing his family as ‘my world,’ and referring to their trip time as ‘stolen moments’ to unwind, enjoy, and create joyful memories. His writing took a poetic turn, as he fondly reminisced ‘on our trips around the sun.'

Here's what he wrote: “Me in my world, with my world…a few stolen moments from one of our trips around the sun.”

Get inspired by Saif and Kareena's countryside holiday As a family, you can enjoy countryside holidays, as there is so much to see. You also get the chance to reconnect with nature, a much-needed break from the bustling cities.

Saif's pictures captured sprawling green fields, charming rustic stone buildings, and soulful sunsets across broad horizons, uninterrupted by a city skyline. He was seen posing with a wine glass against a mesmerising backdrop of lush vineyards, with the sun dipping towards the horizon. Kareena too savoured the golden-hour glow as she posed.

Their accommodation has a vintage European charm. It was a two-storey stone building with an arched doorway and green lawns. The couple enjoyed the view with drinks.

Jeh was seen sitting inside a green tractor with his hands on the steering wheel. He also had fun with farm animals, including goats and chicks.

So, for your next family countryside getaway in Italy, try to keep your itinerary focused on outdoor experiences. Explore vineyards, savour local wines, visit olive groves, shop at farm shops, and taste locally made cheese. Children can visit farms under supervision.