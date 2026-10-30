Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Tuscany getaway is all about exploring countryside charm. See pics
Saif Ali Khan posted family holiday pictures from Forte dei Marmi, Tuscany, and described his loved ones as ‘his world’.
Saif Ali Khan shared glimpses of a countryside holiday with his family. He posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram featuring breathtaking, scenic landscapes, moments of him posing with Kareena Kapoor and Jeh, and engaging in fun countryside activities against a rustic, charming backdrop. They stayed at Augustus Hotel & Resort in Forte dei Marmi, Tuscany, Italy.
ALSO READ: Zeenat Aman shares her Jaipur day out and why she no longer follows a travel checklist. See pics
What stood out the most was the long, heartwarming caption. Let's also take a closer look at how their countryside vacation can inspire your next Italian holiday.
Saif's endearing caption
Saif expressed heart-touching gratitude in his caption, affectionately describing his family as ‘my world,’ and referring to their trip time as ‘stolen moments’ to unwind, enjoy, and create joyful memories. His writing took a poetic turn, as he fondly reminisced ‘on our trips around the sun.'
Here's what he wrote: “Me in my world, with my world…a few stolen moments from one of our trips around the sun.”
Get inspired by Saif and Kareena's countryside holiday
As a family, you can enjoy countryside holidays, as there is so much to see. You also get the chance to reconnect with nature, a much-needed break from the bustling cities.
Saif's pictures captured sprawling green fields, charming rustic stone buildings, and soulful sunsets across broad horizons, uninterrupted by a city skyline. He was seen posing with a wine glass against a mesmerising backdrop of lush vineyards, with the sun dipping towards the horizon. Kareena too savoured the golden-hour glow as she posed.
Their accommodation has a vintage European charm. It was a two-storey stone building with an arched doorway and green lawns. The couple enjoyed the view with drinks.
Jeh was seen sitting inside a green tractor with his hands on the steering wheel. He also had fun with farm animals, including goats and chicks.
So, for your next family countryside getaway in Italy, try to keep your itinerary focused on outdoor experiences. Explore vineyards, savour local wines, visit olive groves, shop at farm shops, and taste locally made cheese. Children can visit farms under supervision.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.