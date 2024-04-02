MUMBAI: The MBVV police crime branch arrested two men and recovered 4 pistols and 43 live cartridges that they had planned to plant in the office of their business rivals. Duo arrested for planting pistols, live rounds in rival’s premises

A team from Unit 1 of the crime branch arrested these men from Kashimira with the weapons. Their intention was to place these weapons in the offices of their competitors and subsequently alert the authorities, falsely implicating the rivals in criminal activities.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Police sources said that a fast-food steel counter manufacturing owner, identified as Anees Khan, had found a country-made pistol and some rounds in one of the steel counters of his office. He had handed over the weapon to the police after which they registered a case against an unknown person who had planted the weapon there. The same day another fast-food counter manufacturer Shakir Abdul Wahab found a country-made pistol and ten live rounds in his stall after which another case was registered under sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act for illegal possession of a firearm.

On investigation, the police found out that both the fast-food steel counter makers were the rivals of one Firoz alias Ibrahim Alam who owned a store of steel counters and furniture making and supplied to various fast-food joints in Mira Bhayander region.

The police interrogated Firoz who confessed to having planted the weapons and the live cartridges. Firoz told the police that due to his three rivals, including Khan, Wahab, and Kalim Khan, he had faced a huge loss of business. He had then planned to implicate them in a false case by planting pistols and live rounds in their offices.

The police officers said that Firoz had asked his former employee to procure the weapons and had bought four pistols and 43 rounds. “Firoz had planted two pistols at the premises of two of his rivals, thrown one pistol in the mangroves at Mira Road, and was planning to plant the fourth pistol in the office for his third rival before which he was arrested,” said Avinash Ambure, deputy commissioner of police (crime branch).

The police have arrested Firoz and his former employee who had supplied the pistols. “We are now finding out from where Firoz’s employee got the weapons from and whether he had supplied others as well in the past,” said a police officer from MBVV crime branch.