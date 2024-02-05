ED begins probe against Mumbai-based drug syndicate’s illegal opioid supply to US

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated its probe into transactions linked to the alleged supply of opioids to customers in the United States by a Mumbai-based drug syndicate. ED probe will focus on the supply of medicines prohibited under the NDPS Act. (Representative file photo)

ED probe will focus on the supply of medicines prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The syndicate, allegedly led by Ali Shirazi and others, is under scrutiny for facilitating the illegal supply of psychotropic substances to US-based clients seeking opioids online.

The agency is examining transactions involving four individuals associated with these activities.

“The money earned from such business is nothing but proceeds of crime and the same was layered, played, and integrated by various ways to project the tainted money as untainted,” people aware of the developments in the agency said.

The probe revealed that a particular US-based client allegedly engaged with the syndicate for the delivery of prohibited medicines to the US.

The ED is also investigating a logistics company suspected of transporting these prohibited medicines to the US.

Shirazi, previously in custody related to a money-laundering probe tied to the seizure of Ketamine worth approximately ₹7.87 crore, is a key figure in the ongoing investigation.

The Mumbai police’s Anti-Extortion Cell had arrested Shirazi on May 22 last year.

Recent ED searches in Mumbai and other locations resulted in the seizure of cash and fixed deposit receipts worth ₹2.17 crore.

The investigation revealed that the syndicate allegedly operated a network of companies, including those incorporated in the US, facilitating the shipment of opioids and the return of sales proceeds to India through payment gateways.

ED alleges that the syndicate ran telecommunication companies, call centers, logistic firms, consultancies, and dummy pharmaceutical companies, wherein they planned illegal shipping of opioids from India to foreign countries. A courier firm associated with the accused is suspected of transporting prohibited medicines to the US, the above quoted people said.