mumbai news

ED to record Gautam Navlakha’s statement in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday obtained permission to record statement of civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha, who is arrested in connection with Elgar Parishad case, in connection with a money laundering case registered against an online news portal
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 11:51 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday obtained permission to record statement of civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha, who is arrested in connection with Elgar Parishad case, in connection with a money laundering case registered against an online news portal.

ED had on Tuesday moved an application through its counsel Kavita Patil seeking permission of the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court to record Navlakha’s statement in the alleged money laundering case. The special court on Wednesday heard the agency and granted it permission to record his statement in prison.

The central agency has been probing money laundering allegations against a news portal. The agency has alleged that the portal has paid Navlakha towards salary. The agency also alleged that the owners had received funds from foreign countries which is nothing but money laundering.

Navlakha, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, is presently lodged in Taloja jail. He was first arrested by the Pune Police on August 28, 2018, but the Delhi high court (HC) had quashed his arrest on October 1, 2018. After his release, Navlakha was again arrested on April 14 last year as his plea for anticipatory bail was rejected by all courts.

