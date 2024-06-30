Eight-year-old dies after wall collapse

Mumbai: An eight-year-old girl died and her 65-year-old aunt was injured after the wall of their slum hut collapsed on them around 5.45 pm on Saturday at NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Mumbai, India – June 29, 2024: House Wall collapse at Abddul Latif Chawl, 2 person injured nr Deepak Talkies,, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, June 29, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The girl, Renuka Anant Kalaskar, and her aunt, Jayshree Gautam Pawar, were taken to the civic-run KEM Hospital in Parel, where the child was declared dead at 7.45pm. Pawar was in a stable condition and was treated in the hospital’s outpatient department.

Locals said the girl had returned home after fetching water when the brick wall on one side of the hut collapsed. The rest of the house was made of metal sheets and was intact. “The girl’s mom has died, while the father was at work,” said a shopkeeper nearby. “The family has lived there for around 20 years.”