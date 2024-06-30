 Eight-year-old dies after wall collapse | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Eight-year-old dies after wall collapse

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Tragedy in Mumbai as an 8-year-old girl dies and her aunt is injured after their slum hut wall collapses. The girl was declared dead at KEM Hospital.

Mumbai: An eight-year-old girl died and her 65-year-old aunt was injured after the wall of their slum hut collapsed on them around 5.45 pm on Saturday at NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel.

Mumbai, India – June 29, 2024: House Wall collapse at Abddul Latif Chawl, 2 person injured nr Deepak Talkies,, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, June 29, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India – June 29, 2024: House Wall collapse at Abddul Latif Chawl, 2 person injured nr Deepak Talkies,, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, June 29, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The girl, Renuka Anant Kalaskar, and her aunt, Jayshree Gautam Pawar, were taken to the civic-run KEM Hospital in Parel, where the child was declared dead at 7.45pm. Pawar was in a stable condition and was treated in the hospital’s outpatient department.

Locals said the girl had returned home after fetching water when the brick wall on one side of the hut collapsed. The rest of the house was made of metal sheets and was intact. “The girl’s mom has died, while the father was at work,” said a shopkeeper nearby. “The family has lived there for around 20 years.”

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Eight-year-old dies after wall collapse
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On