Ex-Dombivali resident arrested in 28-year-old murder case

THANE: A former Dombivali resident has been arrested 28 years after he allegedly killed his former brother-in-law over a divorce dispute and dumped his body on the railway tracks to make it look like a train accident. (Shutterstock)

Sandeep Krishnan, 46, was arrested by the Dombivali Government Railway Police (GRP) in Patna, where he was living and working as a marketing manager with a company. Krishnan lived in the same locality in Dombivali as the deceased, Shailesh More, who was then a 22 years old. His two alleged accomplices, Vinesh Krishnan and Vinod Yadav are still absconding.

Police said they traced Krishnan through his mobile phone location and other tech tools before a team arrested him in Patna on Sunday. More’s body was found on the railway tracks between Dombivali and Kopar stations on December 14, 1998. The case was initially treated as a railway accident. Police later found that a dispute had arisen after More divorced Krishnan’s sister.

Krishnan and his two associates allegedly called More for a party, where they argued over the divorce, police said, adding that the three strangled him, disfigured his face with a stone, dumped his body on the tracks and fled the city.

Babasaheb Thorat, senior police inspector, Dombivali GRP, said the police made several visits to the locality where More lived and identified Krishnan and his associates as the alleged killers at the time. Police had been searching for them since then. The turning point came when the police received some information about Krishnan from his earlier neighbours, who said he was living in Patna.

Krishnan was brought to Kalyan on a transit remand on Tuesday. He will be produced before the court in Kalyan on Wednesday. The search continues for his accomplices.