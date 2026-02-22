Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday took a swipe at the Opposition after NCP leaders skipped the MVA meeting on the eve of the state Budget session, which is likely to witness intense debates on a plane crash that killed Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and other issues. Fadnavis raises questions over Oppn unity on eve of Budget session as NCP (SP) skips MVA meeting

The Opposition boycotted the customary tea party hosted by Fadnavis, claiming that the state government had not expressed any regret over the potential impact of the Indo-US trade deal on cotton growers and fisherfolk from Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference, Fadnavis said the signature of a former MLA from NCP appeared on the memorandum submitted to him.

Questioning the unity among Maha Vikas Aghadi allies, he said that NCP leaders had stayed away from the opposition meeting held earlier in the day.

He also alleged that the opposition's memorandum was riddled with grammatical errors and appeared to be a copy-paste of newspaper articles.

Fadnavis said the month-long session would see the introduction of 15 Bills.

He announced that he would present the State Budget on March 6 and would seek to implement the ideas and suggestions of the late Ajit Pawar, who was killed in a plane crash last month.

"Late Pawar had allocated ₹500 crore for an AI mission for farmers," Fadnavis said, adding that 30 lakh farmers had registered on the app developed under the initiative.

Fadnavis also said he had given full powers to the Anti-Corruption Bureau to act on complaints.

Referring to the ongoing investigation into the bribery case in NCP Minister Narhari Zirwal's office, he stated that the probe so far didn't establish any direct role of the minister.

"Just because wrongdoing has happened in a minister's cabin, he cannot be held responsible unless there is proof," Fadnavis said.

He further accused the Opposition of continuously insulting the people's mandate and claimed that the Mahayuti alliance's victory in the local body polls demonstrates that the government is functioning sincerely.

Earlier in the day, NCP leaders remained absent from a Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting aimed at projecting Opposition unity ahead of the Budget Session, with the Shiv Sena attributing it to a "communication gap".

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was present alongside Fadnavis, remarked that while the opposition boycotted the customary tea party held on the eve of the session, one of their own allies skipped the opposition leaders' meeting.

Shinde said the session would commence under the shadow of Ajit Pawar's sudden demise.

"It is very sad that we have to pay tributes to him. But everyone is helpless before destiny," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who was also present, said, "We have requested a CBI probe into the air crash, and the Chief Minister has assured a thorough investigation."

She said that being a finance minister, her late husband had presented the state budget 11 times.

"This year, he would have presented the 12th Budget. Under his leadership, the state's budget allocations grew, and he never compromised on fiscal discipline," she added.

Sunetra Pawar further said this is her first session, hoping that it will be a smooth one.

