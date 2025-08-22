Fadnavis, Rajnath reach out to Pawar, Uddhav for VP polls support

MUMBAI: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has reached out to Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray to seek their support in the vice-presidential election set for September 9. Mumbai, Aug 18 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extends his best wishes to state Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan as he departs for Delhi on being announced as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the post of Vice President, in Mumbai on Sunday. (@CMOMaharashtra X /ANI Photo) (@CMOMaharashtra X)

Fadnavis confirmed to Hindustan Times on Wednesday that he had spoken to Thackeray, while defence minister Rajnath Singh also called both leaders the same evening. However, BJP insiders said neither Pawar nor Thackeray gave a firm response.

The BJP has fielded Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan as the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) nominee for the polls scheduled on September 9. The decision was cleared by the party’s parliamentary board, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday.

Fadnavis has argued that regional parties should back Radhakrishnan’s candidature as a matter of “Maharashtra’s asmita (pride).” “I would request Uddhav Thackerayji and Sharad Pawarsaheb to support Radhakrishnan, considering he is the state’s governor and a voter from Mumbai. He had registered as a voter here and cast his ballot in the Assembly polls last year,” he said earlier this week.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has nine MPs in the Lok Sabha and two in the Rajya Sabha, while the NCP (SP) has eight and two respectively.

Reacting to the calls, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, “Rajnath Singh and CM Fadnavis called Uddhavji seeking support for the vice-presidential polls. It is their duty to request support, and there is nothing unusual about it. Even other parties with candidates in the fray may have approached Uddhavji.”