Fallout of ‘one state, one uniform’ policy: 44 lakh students across state yet to receive uniforms

Mumbai: The implementation of the ‘one state, one uniform’ policy in Maharashtra has left 44 lakh students across Zilla Parishad schools waiting for their uniforms even though the academic year started a week ago on June 15. Significant delays in uniforms can be attributed to the delay in textile supply by the vendor and the frequent changes in the uniform policy — three times a year, which have caused significant confusion, delaying the distribution process. (HT PHOTO)

Significant delays in uniforms can be attributed to the delay in textile supply by the vendor and the frequent changes in the uniform policy — three times a year, which have caused significant confusion, delaying the distribution process.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The ‘one state, one uniform’ policy aims to standardise uniforms for students in classes 1 to 8 across all government schools in Maharashtra starting from the 2024-25 academic year. Historically, state government schools had identical uniforms two decades ago, but this practice was later discontinued, allowing schools to choose their own uniforms. In rural areas, clusters of schools have maintained similar uniforms.

Parents and teachers have voiced strong objections to the state government’s policies. Sadanand Mohite, a parent of a student from Vikramgad, said, “This is the first time in the last five years my son is going to school without a uniform. This is very unfortunate. The government implements this policy without any proper planning and feasibility study. To fulfil someone’s ambition, the state government forced this decision on lakhs of students.”

Mohite also pointed out that the students are unhappy to go to school without a uniform. “Because our school uniform was very attractive. This year, students expected new uniforms but they are very disappointed.”

With a new scheme, the state assigned the task of sewing uniforms to a self-help group registered under Maharashtra Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM), which received criticism from various stakeholders.

“With no reason, the government broke the earlier system. There was no chance of any malpractice in the older system as the students as the government is giving ₹300 per uniform per student,” said Ramakant Malale, SMC member from Karjat-based Zilla Parishad School.

He also pointed out time-to-time policy changes impacting the SMC and local vendors.

Under the new policy, the government will provide one set of uniforms to be worn on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. At the eleventh hour, the state ordered that the second set, the ‘Scout and Guide’ uniforms, be worn on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, which is expected to be arranged by local School Management Committees (SMCs). However, SMCs have refused this responsibility, citing the inadequate ₹110 per uniform policy set by the state.

The owner of a self-help group said they will not be able to deliver uniforms to the schools before August as they are still awaiting essential materials. The primary cause of the delay was the failure of the single contractor appointed to supply the cloth needed for the uniforms, which disrupted the entire stitching process.

“We still have not received any accessories for the sewing, which includes buttons as well as chains and other necessary things,” said an owner of a self-help group from Ahmednagar district. He also pointed out that earlier most of the sewing units received the wrong material, which needed to be sent again to the vendor it lost at least seven to eight days.

The Maharashtra Rajya Prathmik Shikshak Samitee (MRPSS) has also raised concerns, requesting the government not to force sewing work on SMCs. Vijay Kombe, chairman of MRPSS, questioned the feasibility of completing the task at such short notice. “Despite several resistances, the government was not ready to listen from any of the stakeholders, now students are facing delays in getting uniforms. The government must penalise those responsible for this chaos,” Kombe added.

Meanwhile, the owner of a Thane-based self-help group highlighted the reduced profit margins in their current work. “Previously, when we collaborated with schools, we earned a profit of ₹100 to 105 per uniform, which helped us cover our expenses. Now, with only ₹80 per uniform, it is challenging to manage sewing charges for labourers. Due to the low labour costs, it’s difficult to find workers willing to complete the work quickly,” he added.

Show cause notice to the supplier

Pradeepkumar Dange, Commissioner of Maharashtra Prathmik Shikshan Parishad (MPSP), acknowledged the delays, attributing them to the textile shortages by the vendor. “We accept that delay in the initial stage of textile supply. We sent a show-cause notice to the supplier. But now the process is being streamlined, and our priority remains to make the uniforms available to children as soon as possible,” he stated.

The MPSP has also given an advance of ₹25 crore to the MAVIM for sewing work. “This is also our first time. We are trying our best to provide uniforms as early as possible. We are also requesting MAVIM to speed up their work.”

An officer from MAVIM said, “The first delay has happened at the level of the supplier, which affects our schedule. But now we are instructed to the self-help groups to finish this work on time.”