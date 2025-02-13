MUMBAI: Simmering tensions in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flared again on Wednesday, when the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) criticised NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, the architect of the MVA, for felicitating a “traitor”. ‘Felicitated a traitor’: Sena (UBT) objects to Pawar’s praise of Shinde

The remark comes a day after Pawar, felicitated deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde at a public function in New Delhi, where the display of warmth between the two leaders, despite being political adversaries, was hard to miss. Both Pawar and Shinde showered praise on each other, leaving Sena (UBT) leaders furious.

Sena (UBT) MP, Sanjay Raut, called Shinde a traitor for splitting the Shiv Sena and pulling down the MVA government in 2022. He also called the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan being held in Delhi under the guidance Pawar “political brokering”.

Shinde was felicitated with an award at an event organised by Sarhad, an NGO, in the run-up to the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, an annual literary event. Pawar heads the reception committee set up by the organisers of the sammelan, which is being held in Delhi after 70 years, on February 21 to 23. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the three-day literary meet.

“We too understand politics but certain things must be avoided. We are hurt by this. Pawar should not have felicitated a traitor such as Shinde,” Raut said, also referring to the sammelan as “nothing but political brokering”.

Shinde was felicitated with an award named after Mahadji Shinde, an 18th century general who played a crucial role in establishing the Maratha empire in North India. The camaraderie between Shinde and Pawar was evident, even as the two leaders generously praised each other.

“In recent years, Eknath Shinde is known as a leader who has good knowledge about urban issues. Shinde has given direction to civic governance in Thane and also the state government. He did not harbor any animosity towards the opposition and solved problems of people,” said Pawar.

Shinde reciprocated, saying Pawar was an excellent example of how one should maintain relations across party lines. He also complimented Pawar for his ability to throw a “googly” (deceptive spin bowling in cricket) and bowls out his opponents. “Pawar saheb is known for his political googly. Many don’t understand his googlies. I have close ties with Pawar saheb and he has never thrown a googly at me. I firmly believe he will never bowl one (to me) in future,” he said.

The Pawar-Shinde bonhomie comes at a time when the BJP and Shinde are locked in a power struggle in the BJP-led Mahayuti government, and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s frequent interaction with Sena (UBT) leaders, which has caused considerable unease in the Shinde camp. Moreover, while relations between Fadnavis and Shinde are strained, the chief minister’s cordial relations with his other deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, who split the Pawar-led NCP to join the BJP-Sena alliance in 2023, are evident.

Following Raut’s outburst, the NCP (SP) defended their chief, saying the function in New Delhi was not a political event but one that was organised by an NGO. “Raut’s reaction is surprising. Maharashtra has a tradition of maintaining relations beyond politics and coming together for social and cultural events,” said NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar. Party MP Amol Kolhe recalled that Uddhav Thackeray had met Ajit Pawar in December and praised him but the NCP (SP) did not object.

While the Sena has slammed Raut for his remarks, the BJP seized the opportunity to stir the pot. “Thackeray should see the writing on the wall,” said state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. “Pawar has indicated that Shinde has proved to be a better leader than Thackeray.”

Speaking to the media in Thane, Shinde said Raut has insulted both Mahadji Shinde and Marathi litterateurs. “One should maintain relations beyond politics. Pawar does it. Even I follow this principle,” he said.

But beyond the barbs and accusations, the truth is, the MVA has been floundering since the assembly elections in November last year, and the latest controversy has only widened the cracks within the coalition. The opposition alliance was established in 2019 after the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress joined forces. The MVA did well in the Lok Sabha elections in May last year, winning 30 of the 48 seats. However, the ruling Mahayuti alliance turned the tables in the assembly elections, just six months later. It returned to power by winning 230 of the 288 seats, while the MVA won a meager 46. All has not been well in the coalition since the assembly election results and, last month, the Sena (UBT) hinted that they may not contest local polls as part of the MVA.