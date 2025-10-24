Fire accidents in Gorai and Malad leave one dead, four injured

Mumbai: Amid festive celebrations on Wednesday, two separate fire incidents were reported in the city, leaving one woman dead and two others injured. While the first incident was in Gorai, where a woman succumbed to 50% burn injuries and two sustained minor injuries, the other fire incident was reported in Malad, injuring two people.

According to the fire brigade, the fire erupted on the ground floor of Nalanda CHS in Gorai at 11:30 am. The fire engulfed furniture, clothes, and decorative materials. Pooja Vinaychandra Parekh, 37, was rescued from the bathroom on the first floor, sustaining 50% burns. She was rushed to Lotus Hospital, where she was declared dead. Along with Parekh, two others were rescued from the staircase of the same floor, who sustained minor injuries. The fire was brought under control by 2:00 pm

At 5:00 pm, another fire was reported in the sixth and seventh floors of the Bhumi Classic building in Malad. Preliminary reports suggest that a short circuit had triggered the fire, spreading through one flat on the sixth floor and four flats on the seventh floor. The blaze damaged electrical wiring, installations, furniture, appliances, and fittings, officials from the fire brigade said.

Two residents, Shubham Agotaria and Shri Jadhav, sustained minor injuries. While Agotaria suffered a small hand injury and was discharged after being treated, Jadhav sustained a leg injury and is undergoing treatment in HBT Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari. The fire was fully extinguished by 7:05 pm.