Fire breaks out in Ghatkopar building at night, 90 stranded residents rescued

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a residential building in Ghatkoparearly Sunday morning, catching nearly 90 residents off guard and necessitating a large-scale rescue operation. The blaze, which started around 1.30 a.m., originated in the common electrical duct of the seven-storey Shanti Sagar building. The Mumbai Fire Brigade swiftly responded, evacuating all residents through the building's staircase. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

As flames spread through the electrical conduit, sleeping residents were awakened by smoke pouring into their flats from the corridors. Between 80 and 90 people found themselves stranded on various floors, unable to escape due to the thick, acrid smoke.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade swiftly responded, evacuating all residents through the building's staircase. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze by 2.06 a.m., just over half an hour after it began.

Thirteen individuals suffered from smoke inhalation and were taken to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment. One person was treated on an outpatient basis, while seven others opted for discharge against medical advice. Five remain hospitalised, though their conditions are reported as stable.

The incident highlights the ongoing concerns about fire safety in Mumbai's densely populated residential areas, particularly in older buildings where electrical systems may be outdated or poorly maintained.

Local authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire and assess the building's compliance with current safety regulations. The event serves as a stark reminder of the importance of regular safety inspections and the need for residents to remain vigilant, especially during night hours when such incidents can prove most dangerous.