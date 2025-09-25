Flood-affected farmers will get aid before Diwali, says Fadnavis

As the situation of flood continued to prevail over parts of Marathwada, and Solapur (western Maharashtra) and Jalgaon (north Maharashtra) districts, the death toll over the last three days reached 14, with six deaths reported in the last 24 hours. 5867 people were rescued and shifted to safe places over the last three days. Latur, Sep 24 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visits the areas affected by heavy rain at Aurad Shahajani, at Nilanga Taluka in Latur on Wednesday. (@CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo) (CMO Maharashtra - X)

On Wednesday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar visited the flood affected areas. While Fadnavis along with cabinet ministers, and Pawar visited villages in Solapur and Latur districts, Shinde reached Dharashiv to review the devastation.

While he resisted classifying the situation as wet drought – a demand made by Opposition parties and farmers -- Fadnavis announced that the state had decided to relax a technical condition which is mandatory to allow compensation at times of floods. “Compensation is given when a certain area gets at least 65 mm rain in 24 hours. The government has asked administrative bodies to ignore the technicality and create a list of beneficiaries who have been affected by floods,” said Fadnavis. “Incessant rain leading to flooding has damaged homes and crops of farmers. Flood waters have also destroyed fertile land. We are going to provide all concessions which farmers get during draught-like situations.”

The chief minister assured that the compensation would be dispatched before Diwali, underscoring that “there is no shortage of funds”. Pawar asked administrative bodies to hasten the panchnama (assessment) process with the help of drone cameras.

Shinde and Pawar announced that their ministers and legislators will donate a month’s salary to the CM Relief Fund to help distressed farmers.

Farmers’ ire

Through the tour, ministers faced farmers’ anger, as the latter claimed that “no one from the state administration had visited the flood-affected areas in the first two days of rain”. In Jalna, farmers surrounded agriculture minister Dattatrya Bharne, complaining that administrative officials were not conducting panchnamas accurately. Bharne pacified them, issuing orders to officials who were accompanying him.

In Dharashiv, disaster management minister Girish Mahajan addressed a volley of complaints from farmers. Their first grievance was not being allowed to speak to Mahajan. Some of them claimed the minister was visiting only for photo ops. They complained about lack of drinking water and food, and questioned Mahajan about compensation.

On other hand, social justice minister Sanjay Shirsat was criticised for visiting flood affected areas in Karmala tehsil in Solapur district, only for an hour and purportedly spending six hours in meetings with local leaders of his party.

Relief efforts on

Parts of Marathwada, and northern and western Maharashtra continued to be badly affected by heavy rains with Godavari, Sina, Ulpha, Ulka, Sindphana and Manjra rivers being in spate. Of the six people who died in the last 24 hours, two each were from Jalgaon, Dharashiv and Beed. Due to the situation, the Solapur-Pune and Solapur-Kolhapur highways were closed for vehicular movement.

According to the report from the relief and rehabilitation department submitted to state government on Wednesday, in the last three days the district administrations of Dharashiv, Solapur, Beed, Parbhani, Ahilyanagar and Jalgaon with the help of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rescued 5867 people and shifted them to safer places.

On Wednesday, the administrative body at Dharashiv called a helicopter to rescue 30 people trapped in Wadegavhan village and around 20 in Mungshi. Over 150 people were trapped in several villages in Solapur. “As water entered agricultural land and residential areas of villages thousands of homes have been damaged and an equal number of houses are under water. Composite details of the losses will be available only after the flood recedes,” said an official from the relief and rehabilitation department.

Row over branding relief kits

Pictures of deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and his ministers on relief kits of essential commodities distributed among the flood-affected villagers kicked up a controversy, with the Opposition slamming them for using a grim situation for their own advertisement. “Flood is being used as an opportunity for publicity instead of helping the people,” said Sanjay Raut, spokesperson for Shiv Sena (UBT).

Shinde however defended his party leaders, saying “what was inside the kits is more important than the photos on them”.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also announced that he will visit several districts in Marathwada to meet flood affected farmers. NCP (SP) leaders have started visiting flood affected areas. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray wrote to Fadnavis on Wednesday demanding compensation of ₹30,000 per acre for the farmers.