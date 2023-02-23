Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Former MP to agitate at Azad Maidan, demands SIT probe

ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai
Feb 23, 2023

Former Rajya Sabha MP and educationist Dr Bhalchandra Mungekar, supported by a few student organisations, will stage a dharna at Azad Maidan on March 4, demanding justice for the deceased IIT-Bombay student Darshan Solanki.

Mungekar has demanded probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the death of the first year BTech student, alleging “contradictory claims about the post-mortem, which have raised the Solanki family’s suspicions”.

In a press conference held on Wednesday, Munagekar said, “It is reliably understood that the post-mortem was carried out at the Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar, without the consent of the student’s father. This strengthens the allegation of caste-based discrimination on campus. We are holding a protest in order to get to the bottom of the truth and asking for a SIT investigation as it is competent authority.”

He has appealed to other organisations to join in as well, adding, “Darshan’s father will also join the agitation.” Mungekar met IIT-Bombay director Subhasis Chaudhari on February 18 and also visited the Powai police station to enquire about the case.

Eighteen-year-old Solanki, an Ahmedabad resident, died by suicide on February 12, allegedly jumping off the seventh floor of his hostel of the institute in Powai. The family had insinuated that he was a victim of caste-based discrimination.

Following his father Ramesh Solanki’s public appeal, several candle marches were organised on Sunday and multiple organisations joined in a protest at the IIT-Bombay on Monday, protesting the inertia of the investigation.

Meanwhile, IIT Bombay’s internal investigation committee met Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), an informal student collective from the campus, which has also alleged caste-based discrimination on campus.

