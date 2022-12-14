Former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh withdraws defamation suit against journalist Arnab Goswami

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Wednesday withdrew a defamation suit filed against TV journalist Arnab Goswami and ARG Outlier Media which owns Republic TV. Additional sessions judge V D Kedar allowed the withdrawal but imposed a nominal cost of ₹1,500 on Singh which will be paid to Goswami.

"It is not in dispute that due to filing of the suit the defendant has to engage an advocate. I feel cost needs to be imposed for withdrawal of the suit unconditionally," the judge said.

Singh had filed a defamation suit in 2021 against Goswami and the owners of Republic TV seeking damages of ₹90,00,000 for allegedly defaming him.