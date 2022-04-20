Formulate national policy on use of loudspeakers, Sena urges Centre
Shiv Sena on Wednesday urged the Central government to come up with a national policy on the use of loudspeakers and implement it first in Bihar and Gujarat. Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said Hindutva was being “discredited” due to the “charade” around the issue.
The issue has become a reason for a political slugfest between the ruling parties and the opposition in the state after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, earlier this month, demanded that loudspeakers at mosques be pulled down by May 3.
The Sena chief spokesperson said, “On behalf of Sena, I appeal to prime minister Narendra Modi that since the controversy around loudspeakers was created by your people, you must formulate a national policy on their use and implement it first in Bihar, Delhi and Gujarat, and Maharashtra will follow it as it abides by the law.”
The Maharashtra government has decided to discuss the issue with all stakeholders, including political parties and religious organisations, before framing guidelines on the use of loudspeakers at religious places.
The Sena leader further said so far, loudspeakers had not been removed in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where BJP was in power. He said people had doubts about Hindutva in the wake of the issue of loudspeakers at mosques. Stating that the “charade” would not last long, Raut said, “Hindutva is being discredited due to the charade that is going on in the name of loudspeakers. Doubts against Hindutva have crept into the minds of people.”
Taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Raut said there could not be a “dual policy” on the use of loudspeakers as it was in the case of the ban on cow slaughter. “You have made a policy on cow slaughter, but some states like the ones in the north-east and Goa have not accepted it; so, it is not a national policy. There cannot be a dual policy. So, whether it is the ban on cow slaughter or loudspeakers, implement one law for all.”
Reacting to this, BJP leader Pravin Darekar said, “Prime minister Narendra Modi is capable of formulating policies that are needed. In the last seven years, the prime minister has taken several courageous decisions, including revoking Article 370. The Centre does not need guidance from Sanjay Raut. Those who keep complaining about the Centre’s interference are now seeking assistance from the Union government.”
