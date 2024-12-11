Four who sent abusive messages to journalist Rana Ayyub identified

Navi Mumbai: A 30-year-old fashion designer from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, is amongst four individuals who have received notices from the Koparkhairane police for allegedly sending abusive posts to journalist Rana Ayyub on X, formerly known as Twitter. The abusive messages were sent to Rana Ayyub on X, formerly known as Twitter.(Saumya Khandelwal/HT File Photo)

On November 8, Ayyub took to X to alert police about harassment she faced after her mobile number was made public on the platform.

The Koparkhairane police have issued notices to four of the 12 accused identified in the case. The fashion designer, Diksha Kandpal, travelled to Mumbai to provide her statement on Monday. "The accused came to the station and has accepted that she had messaged the complainant," a police officer said.

Ayyub, who resides in Navi Mumbai, stated in her complaint that she was awakened by phone calls at 1:15 am on November 8. Upon checking her phone records, she discovered numerous calls from unknown numbers and abusive WhatsApp messages. Through one such message, she learnt that her contact information had been leaked on X.

"Following this, I checked my handle and found that an account - Hindutva Knight @Hphobiawatch - had posted my picture along with my contact number with a message: 'Send me some nice horror movie suggestions on my WhatsApp.' This post received numerous responses which were abusive and filled with hatred," Ayyub said.

The journalist added that whilst the original post containing her picture and number was removed after she tagged the police, another account subsequently reposted the same information.

The police have identified twelve X accounts responsible for sending offensive messages to the journalist.