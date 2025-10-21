Frauds use deep fake video of finance min, dupe 80-yr-old cancer patient

MUMBAI: An 80-year-old man was duped of nearly ₹82 lakh using a deep fake video of union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said the police. For the victim who was battling cancer, the news of the fraud was the last straw, and he succumbed to his disease on October 8 soon after he found out that he had been duped.

The police said that the man and his 76-year-old wife had lived in Chembur for the past 45 years. The man had retired from his job 20 years ago, and the couple lived on their savings, while their son had moved to the United Kingdom with his wife, and would visit occasionally.

According to the police, In July, the victim had received a call from the cyber frauds asking him to invest in a trading platform. The accused sent him a YouTube video of Sitharaman promising high returns on investments in the share market through a particular trading platform. The victim was then sent a link to invest in various equity stocks.

The police said that the investment platform initially showed good profits and even allowed the victim to withdraw some money. From July to early September, the victim transferred nearly ₹82 lakh to the bank accounts provided by the accused. The fraud came to light in October, when the victim’s son, who lives with his wife in the United Kingdom, came to see his father. The victim told his son about his investments and immediately the son suspected a fraud. The family then tried to withdraw the money he had invested, and when they failed to do so, they told the man he had been cheated. Even before a police complaint could be filed, the victim passed away.

The deceased’s son and wife then filed a complaint, and an FIR was registered under sections 318 (cheating) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.