From CSMT to the Coastal Road, 70,000 runners wake Mumbai at dawn

Mumbai: As dawn broke over South Mumbai and other parts of the city, chants, claps and bursts of music echoed across streets usually choked with traffic. The 21st edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon began at 5am on Sunday, transforming neighbourhoods and, for the first time, the Coastal Road too into a sea of runners chasing personal milestones, podium finishes and causes close to their hearts. Mumbai, India. Jan 18, 2026: Runners participating in the 2026 Tata Mumbai Marathon, running at Marine drive in Mumbai, on Sunday, Jan 18, 2026. Mumbai, India. 18, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

First held in 2004 with about 22,000 participants, the event has grown steadily over two decades. This year, it drew 70,065 runners in total, nearly 5,000 more than last year, including over 65,400 participants on the ground and more than 3,700 runners who joined the marathon virtually. While elite athletes set the competitive pace, the heart of the event lies in its scale and diversity. Senior citizens, people with disabilities, first-timers, and large groups in the Dream Run and Open 10K share the same streets and energy as those chasing the clock.

The full marathon, elite races, 10K, champions with disabilities, Dream Run and senior citizens’ runs were flagged off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), while the half marathon began from Mahim and looped back toward South Mumbai near the Bombay Gymkhana. The landmark inclusion of the Coastal Road alongside the Bandra-Worli Sea Link offered runners uninterrupted views of the Arabian Sea and the city’s skyline.

“The crowds and the sheer cheerfulness of the support here inspire so many people to keep going. The encouragement from the sidelines makes a real difference,” said Mahasweta Ghosh, 47, a professional runner. “The Coastal Road, however, was tough. The surface is very hard, and once you are exhausted, it becomes mentally draining because there is no one to cheer you on.”

Elite runner Tadu Abate of Ethiopia crossed the finish line first, clocking 2:09:55. “I am delighted to win this race and grateful to the organisers,” he said. “The hills were tough, but once I settled into a rhythm after the halfway point, I focused on conserving energy. My body felt good, and I am glad to win here in Mumbai.”

For many runners, it was the city’s response that made the difference. “I come from Delhi, where people complain about roads being blocked (for such events),” said Ghosh. “Here, it is overwhelming to see people come out simply to support runners.” Guruprasad Shanbag, 34, a software engineer from Bengaluru running the full marathon, agreed. “The high fives, the cheers, strangers offering water, these small acts reflect the spirit of Mumbai. The elevation and humidity were challenging, but the vibe here is unmatched,” said Shanbag.

Sunday’s early morning weather largely favoured runners. Colaba recorded a minimum temperature of 20.4°C, while Santacruz dipped to 18.4°C, cooler than previous days. Daytime temperatures hovered around 28°C in Colaba, 2.1 degrees below normal and 27.5°C at santacruz, 3.4 degrees below normal keeping conditions relatively comfortable despite the humidity.

Air quality, a concern in the days leading up to the race, also offered some relief on the marathon morning. Early-morning AQI readings at 5 am across South Mumbai remained largely in the moderate range, with Colaba at 88, Worli at 83, Sewri at 84, Byculla at 68, Shivaji Nagar at 89, Bandra Kurla Complex at 98, and Navy Nagar–Colaba at 99.

Environmental group Awaaz Foundation had earlier flagged deteriorating air quality and urged authorities to monitor pollution along the route. “Runners breathe deeply for long periods, which increases exposure to PM2.5,” said Sumaira Abdulali, founder of the foundation.

Following these concerns, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) deployed five mobile air quality monitoring vans along the route at Dadar, Worli, the Worli sea face, Nariman Point, and the BMC head office close to CSMT to measure PM2.5 and PM10 levels. “These vans were placed across the track, and it shows that such monitoring is possible if there is intent,” Abdulali said.

Along the route, Railway Protection Force (RPF) bands and cultural groups turned the event into a celebration and an occasion to display messages raising awareness on women’s safety and the railways. Meanwhile NGOs such as Rubaroo raised awareness about child sexual abuse. Runners paused, smiled, danced and drew energy from the music and cheering squads stationed every few kilometres.

Spotted amid the cheering crowds were dignitaries, including guru and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, actor Aamir Khan and his family, actor and former supermodel Dino Morea, Canadian runner Andre De Grasse, and speaker of the state legislative assembly Rahul Narvekar.

Even though 26 runners were hospitalised and over 2,400 were treated during the event, enhanced medical preparedness and tighter coordination helped prevent major casualties during the marathon. Doctors reported that the majority of medical cases were minor, largely muscle cramps, fatigue, or dehydration related, and they were managed promptly on course or at nearby hospitals. No casualties were reported this year, said organisers of the event.

As traffic slowly flooded the streets again, the sun rose over the city, and Mumbai reclaimed its roads. However, traces of the marathon remain in the sore legs of runners, the hoarse voices of the cheering squads, and the unmistakable afterglow of such an experience.