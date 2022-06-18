FYJC aspirants can fill out forms with college choice from June 22

Mumbai: A day after the Secondary School Certificate (SSC-Class 10) results were declared, the office of the deputy director of education (DyDE) on Saturday, announced that part two of first-year junior college (FYJC) admission forms will be open for students, starting June 22.

“As of now, we are going to start the second part of admission forms only for state board students. Further schedule, along with dates for merit lists will be announced soon,” said an official from DyDE.

Admission to FYJC in the city is based on pre-admission registrations, which involve filling out a two-part form. After basic registration, class 11 aspirants fill out the first part of the form which includes basic details such as name, age, education board, etc. In part two of the form, students fill up their class 10 score, as well as share a list of ten colleges and courses in which they are aiming to bag a seat (called the preference list).

This year, while class 10 state board exams were held between March and the first week of April, most other education boards such as the Central Board of Secondary Education and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations had scheduled exams for class 10 and 12 students in May, and in some cases, a handful of exams also took place in June. This has raised concerns about delays in conducting admission for FYJC seats.

“Usually, state board results are the last to be announced. But this year, we’ll have to wait for other boards to announce results. Hopefully, the delay won’t affect the overall admissions process and the start of the new academic year for FYJC students,” said the principal of a suburban college.