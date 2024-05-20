Mumbai: With voting scheduled on Monday, housing societies and residents’ groups across the city organised various events over the weekend to ensure residents did not leave for holidays, thus missing out on the opportunity to cast their vote. Some housing societies also offered incentives such as free breakfast and gift coupons to residents on polling day in a bid to improve voter turnout. Games, breakfast, gift coupons seek to boost voter turnout

In Kandivali East, which falls under the Mumbai North constituency, residents of Neptune CHS in Thakur village organised a sports day over the weekend. A total of 48 teams with 528 resident members participated in cricket and badminton tournaments at the complex, said Rahul Tangri, chairman of Neptune CHS.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“We went to all big societies with the aim of increasing voter turnout. We decided that respective societies would arrange cricket and badminton tournaments to hold back residents in the city for the big day. We are hoping to see a 15-20% increase in voter turnout from our locality this time compared to the previous election,” said Tangri, adding that a separate tournament was organised for first-time voters, who numbered around 150. “After all its everyone’s right to vote and they should make use of it,” said Tangri.

The Lokhandwala Complex & Oshiwara Citizens Association (LOCA), which comprises residents of nearly 200 residential buildings in Andheri West, is offering movie tickets and gift coupons to voters who ink their fingers on May 20 and tag them on social media.

“In all, around 90 gifts will be given away to voters. We will give out attractive prizes including movie tickets and gift hampers containing chocolates to those who vote and upload their pictures with inked figures on social media, tagging us. We will also give out coupons for a local spa and salon to voters who are willing to pay a fixed amount,” said Dhaval Shah from LOCA.

Housing societies on Pedder Road, on the other hand, have made arrangements to provide breakfast to residents on voting day, said Nitin Dossa, a local resident. Similar arrangements are in place at Vasant Sagar Krishna Kaveri CHS in Kandivali, which has over 11 buildings with over 1,000 voters. “Breakfast will be from 7am. We are paying for it from our own pockets as we feel it is a good incentive for people to vote, irrespective of their political leanings,” said Prem Khanduri, secretary of the housing society. Residents would need to show voter slips to avail breakfast, he added.

In Bandra, the Pali Hill Residents’ Association has arranged pick up and drop facilities for elderly residents. “We have four cars in place to help the senior citizens travel to the polling booth and vote. At least 400 members of the association will be actively helping citizens on voting day,” said the association’s secretary Madhu Poplai.

Some residents’ groups also circulated posters and messages to attract voters. Mandeep Singh Makkar, founder of Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association said, “We are helping those who are facing issues in finding their center or locating documents required for voting. We are also creating awareness among youth who are first time voters, asking them to accompany their parents and grandparents for voting.”