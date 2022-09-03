Garbage pile-up behind BKC school cleared a week after HT report
It took the civic body six days to clear over 700 tonnes of construction debris, which had accumulated on the vacant plot for over two years
Mumbai: A week after HT reported about a garbage pile gathering next to the posh Ascend International School in Bandra-Kurla Complex, the sanitation and solid waste management departments of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) cleared the plot.
It took the civic body six days to clear over 700 tonnes of construction debris, which had accumulated on the vacant plot for over two years. “Nearly 40 garbage trucks were used to move the debris,” said an official from the H-East ward of BMC.
Posters have now been put up around the plot, warning the owner of the land and others against dumping waste on the ground.
“Once the case was brought to our notice, we immediately levied a fine on the plot owner and the maintenance and solid waste management departments of the civic body started clearing the land,” said an officer from the ward.
Parents and students of the school were up in arms against the civic body as well as the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) for some months, demanding the growing pile of garbage next to the school campus be cleared.
The ground, which lies between the campus in BKC-F block and the Mithi River, stayed vacant and abandoned for many years. However, it started collecting garbage only in the last two years of lockdown, said school officials.
Repeated attempts to reach out to the school authorities for comments remained in vain.
Since school reopened in June, parents and school authorities had approached local civic officials, collectors and the MMRDA, but to no avail. In two years, the pile of garbage had started towering over the school compound wall. Many parents complained about their children falling ill frequently due to the unhygienic conditions around the school campus.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
-
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
-
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
-
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
-
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics