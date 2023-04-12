Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Cops bring back Goan woman held up in Bahrain

Cops bring back Goan woman held up in Bahrain

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 12, 2023 12:32 AM IST

The Mumbai Crime Branch carried out the operation with the help of the Indian Embassy and the local body of Indians in Bahrain.

Mumbai: A 23-year-old Goa resident, who was falsely implicated in a theft case in Bahrain, was brought back safely to India on Tuesday.

Cops bring back Goan woman held up in Bahrain
Cops bring back Goan woman held up in Bahrain

The Mumbai Crime Branch carried out the operation with the help of the Indian Embassy and the local body of Indians in Bahrain.

The victim – identified as Tejal Gawas, a graduate – was looking for a job abroad and with the help of two agents, she went to Bahrain on February 17 for an office job. However, when she reached there, she was given a cooking job at a local resident’s house.

“When she refused to work as a cook, the resident filed a false theft case against her and her employer also seized her passport and mobile phone,” said police inspector Deepak Sawant, Unit 10.

On March 14, one of her maternal uncles, who lives in Mumbai, approached a senior crime branch official and Unit 10 was asked to inquire into the matter. The police then contacted an agent in Bahrain and with the help of the Indian Embassy, hired a lawyer to pursue the matter. Then, she was released from prison.

The police then contacted Dr Sunil Manjrekar, president of Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum, who helped the woman return to India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai india woman victim lawyer president passport prison employer bahrain theft case agent police inspector graduate indian embassy + 13 more
mumbai india woman victim lawyer president passport prison employer bahrain theft case agent police inspector graduate indian embassy + 12 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out