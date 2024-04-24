Govandi citizens welfare forum decided to vote for development agendas

Mumbai: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum has unveiled a comprehensive manifesto tailored to tackle the pressing issues confronting residents. Crafted by a team comprising expert lawyers, professors, social activists, and political workers, the manifesto underscores the importance of prioritizing development and fostering unity amidst a backdrop of divisive politics. HT Image

Highlighting the importance of voting for candidates committed to the area’s growth, the forum stressed the significance of considering development agendas. They urged voters to cast their votes for candidates who prioritise the welfare and progress of the Mumbai North East constituency.

According to the manifesto, voters will only proceed if candidates voluntarily sign the outlined manifestos, which encompass key issues affecting Govandi residents. Among the crucial points raised in the manifesto are calls to halt the proposed waste-to-energy plant project in the Deonar Dumping Ground area and to close the Deonar Dumping Ground altogether.

Additionally, the manifesto advocates for the construction of a women’s degree college in the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar Constituency, the relocation of the biomedical waste incinerator at Deonar Dumping Ground, and the regularisation of residential houses in slum areas. It also calls for improvements in health infrastructure and the installation of centralised government banks/ATMs in slum belt areas.

Furthermore, the manifesto addresses various social and economic issues, including the restoration of 100% employment, curbing drug peddling, and providing free electricity up to 200 units for all residents of Mumbai North East constituency.

Atik Ahmed Khan, an assistant professor and member of the Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum, emphasised the importance of prioritising real issues over communal politics. He said, “There is a need for political parties to focus on economic issues, unemployment, and social justice to create a more egalitarian society.”

The civil society group stressed the significance of upholding constitutional ideals, including inclusiveness, pluralism, and equal opportunities for all. They announced that the release of the manifesto will be accompanied by a roundtable discussion on the upcoming elections, featuring participation from various civil rights activists.

Explaining the purpose of the manifesto, the citizen group said, “Efforts are underway to dissuade residents from voting based solely on partisan lines to counter the BJP’s influence. Campaigners urge individuals to endorse the document to promote informed decision-making and foster democratic engagement.”