Govt notifies new safety rules for lifts, escalators in residential, commercial buildings
The Maharashtra Lifts, Escalators and Moving Walks Rules, 2026, were notified by the state energy department on Oct 28, lay down standards for these facilities
MUMBAI: The state government has tightened safety regulations for lifts, escalators and moving walkways in residential, commercial and public buildings. Now, safety equipment, regular inspections, third-party insurance and stricter maintenance will be mandatory in all these spaces.
New lifts will have to be equipped with CCTV cameras, while existing lifts without CCTV cameras, automatic rescue devices (ARD) and overload protection devices (OLPD) will have to install all three systems within one year from October 28. Monthly maintenance by approved contractors will be compulsory, along with annual safety audits, to ensure that they are in good working order.
The Maharashtra Lifts, Escalators and Moving Walks Rules, 2026, notified by the state energy department on October 28, lay down standards for the installation, operation, inspection and maintenance of these facilities. Framed under the Maharashtra Lifts, Escalators and Moving Walks Act, 2017, the rules have also tightened licensing requirements for contractors and strengthened accountability for building owners.
Although the act was passed six years ago, it was not implemented in the absence of detailed rules necessary for its implementation. The new rules have changed that.
Monthly maintenance, annual audits
Under the new framework, owners or licence holders must ensure that every lift, escalator and moving walkway is inspected and maintained by an approved contractor at least once a month. Contractors will be required to maintain a log of inspections and work done.
Periodic safety audits must be conducted at least once a year, with reports submitted to the electrical inspector. Third-party insurance will be mandatory for lift installations, adding another layer of accountability in the event of accidents or damage, according to the new rules.
“The new framework is aimed at tightening safety oversight and fixing accountability in a sector that affects millions of people using lifts, escalators and moving walkways every day in housing societies, shopping malls, office complexes, hospitals and other public buildings,” said a senior energy official
Stricter licensing
Under the rules, building owners planning to install a new lift or escalator, or undertake major alterations to these facilities must obtain permission from the electrical inspector. The installation will be inspected before an operating licence is issued. The licence will be valid for 20 years, subject to compliance.
The electrical inspector can conduct inspections and installations found unsafe can be barred from operation and sealed if corrective measures are not carried out. The rules also make it mandatory to report every accident involving a lift, escalator or moving walkway to the electrical inspector and the local police station within 24 hours.
Restrictions on children
Other safety provisions include barring children below 12 years from using lifts or escalators without adult supervision. Also, housing societies and establishments are barred from engaging a lift operators aged below 18 years.
Further, lifts or escalators that have remained shut for six months or longer cannot be restarted until the prescribed on-site tests have been conducted by an approved contractor, under the new rules.
Emergency response
Contractors engaged in the installation and maintenance of these facilities will have to operate a round-the-clock, seven-day call-handling service to receive complaints and emergency calls. To ensure quicker emergency response, contractors servicing more than 50 of these facilities in a particular city, or installations located beyond 100 km from their headquarters, will have to establish an additional service centre in that area.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORFaisal Malik
Faisal Malik is a senior journalist with over two and a half decades of experience covering Maharashtra’s politics, governance and public policy with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He is a Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times and has been associated with its Mumbai edition for more than a decade. Based in Mumbai, Faisal currently covers three major political parties in Maharashtra — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Over the years, he has extensively reported on major political developments, combining investigative insights with in-depth field reporting. His coverage has spanned a wide range of issues, from drought, farmer suicides, major development projects and grassroots challenges to major electoral battles, including three Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections — 2014, 2019 and 2024. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with ‘The Asian Age’ and ‘Dainik Bhaskar’. An avid tea enthusiast, he enjoys reading history, Urdu literature and classical poetry. When away from the newsroom, he writes Urdu poetry inspired by human emotions, life's experiences, meaningful reflections and relationships. An amateur photographer, Faisal is passionate about capturing moments that often go unnoticed by the naked eye.Read More
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