GR on mental health authority to be issued by September 5: State to HC

Mumbai In reply to a petition filed by a psychiatrist and counsellor, the state government informed the Bombay high court (HC) that a mental health authority has already been constituted and a government resolution would be issued by September 5 to formalise it.
The court was assured that the authority would have its meeting and submit a report to the HC ro address the issues raised by the petitioner. The next hearing is posted for September 29.
The division bench of justice Nitin Jamdar and justice NR Borkar, while hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Dr Harish Shetty, was informed by his advocate Pranati Mehra that many patients were languishing in mental homes in the state as the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017 has not been properly implemented.
The bench was informed that the petitioner not only sought implementation of the 2017 Act but also sought a status report of all persons admitted in such mental health facilities and compliance with Supreme Court guidelines.
In a previous hearing, the state through additional government pleader Manish Pabale had informed the HC that the State Mental Health Authority had already been constituted in 2018 following the apex court guidelines and it was responsible for registering and supervising all mental health establishments in the state, registering clinical psychologists, mental health nurses, psychiatric social workers and developing service provision norms for various types of mental health establishments in the state.
Pabale had submitted that the authority was currently not fully functional as many of its members who had completed their terms had not been replaced and the state was in the process of filling up the posts that had become vacant.
On Monday, the bench was informed by advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni that the State Mental Health Authority had already been constituted and a GR would be issued on September 5 confirming the same. The bench was also told that the authority would conduct a meeting wherein Dr Shetty would also be invited to share his concerns and the same would be included in the minutes of the meeting.
The court accepted the submissions and also directed the authority to submit a report of its meeting to the HC before September 29.
Dr Shetty filed the PIL after he came across a woman languishing in Thane Mental Hospital for the past 12 years. Neither her husband nor her family was willing to take her back, even though her condition was stated ‘normal’ way back in 2014.
Ludhiana’s road mishaps fatality rate races past 77%-mark, fifth-highest in country
The city has earned the dubious distinction of being ranked among the top positions in terms of fatalities reported in road accidents in 2021 — ranking fifth in the country with a fatality rate of 77.2%, according to the latest data released by National Crime Record Bureau Rajkot in Gujarat topped the list with a 92.9% fatality rate, followed by Faridabad, Haryana, in second place with 90.9%. The figure for 2019 stood at 69.39%.
83.3% killer crashes in city caused due to speeding: NCRB
In 2021, as many as 96 lives were snuffed out due to road mishaps in the city, a National Crime Records Bureau report has revealed. There was a 43% increase in road fatalities in 2021, which experts attribute to relaxations in Covid curbs. More accidents were seen in winter, with 23 road mishaps reported in December and 20 in January. Figures speak The city witnessed a 43% increase in road fatalities in 2021.
34-year-old found dead in Mohali Phase 1, body kept lying near 82-year-old bedridden father for four days
In a horrific incident, an 82-year-old bedridden man was found living in the same room as the decomposing body of Balwant Singh's 34-year-old son for four days in Phase-1. The body was taken in the mortuary at the Civil Hospital in Phase 6, while Balwant Singh was admitted to the hospital for treatment. A widower, Balwant Singh, had retired from BSNL. He had adopted victim, his sister's on when he was three years old.
Conversion of leasehold to freehold: SC junks Chandigarh’s objections, asks it to do ‘needful’
Ripping apart the Chandigarh administration's objections to allowing conversion of leasehold commercial and industrial properties to freehold, the Supreme Court on Monday directed UT and ministry of home affairs to do the “needful” within three weeks. UT had raised eight objections to its own proposal of allowing conversion, but SC termed all of these as “untenable” and pointed flaws in each of the UT's arguments.
NCRB report 2021: Punjab’s overall crimes dip but those against children up
Punjab saw a dip of 11% in overall crimes in 2021 compared to 2020, but children are not safe as there has been an increase in crimes against them, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau report that was released on Monday. NCRB statistics show a 20% jump in cognisable crimes against children in 2021 compared to the previous year, making them vulnerable.
