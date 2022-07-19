GRP urges state govt to extend jurisdiction to metro, monorail network

Mumbai: The Government Railway Police (GRP) has requested the state government to extend its jurisdiction over to metro and monorail network in the city. The GRP has said that many criminals active on the railway lines in MMR are also active on metro and monorail lines.

“We have written to the state government, requesting a hand over of monorail and metro lines to the GRP,” said Mumbai GRP commissioner Quaiser Khalid, who heads the police force that takes care of the law and order situation on the suburban local train network as well as the long-distance train network from Mumbai CSMT to Kasara, Mumbai CSMT to Karjat, Mumbai CSMT to Panvel and Churchgate to Palghar.

Presently, if any offence happens on the metro line or the monorail, the offence is registered by the jurisdictional police station within the city.

“There are no dedicated police stations for monorail or the metro. Mumbai Metro’s 11.4 km long East-West (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar) corridor with 12 elevated stations started in 2014. But to date only 99 cases have been registered by the local police related to offences purportedly committed on the metro line,” said a police officer.

“Not a single offence has been registered on the Chembur to Jacob Circle monorail route,” he added.

“It can’t be that no offences are committed on the monorail and only 99 offences have taken place on the metro line ever since it started in 2014. The same set of gangs that are operational on the main railway network is active on metro trains as well. Such gangs are already under our observation. Also, there is no police presence at metro and monorail stations. Therefore, if GRP takes over these routes, the police presence can be provided there,” said a senior police officer.

The officer said they also believe that with no police stations right at the railway stations if one has to register an offence, for say a theft at Metro, he or she will have to travel all the way to the nearby police station. Almost all the police stations are located from 2 to 3 kilometres it discourages complainants from reporting the incidents to the police and following up on the matter with the police.

“In GRP we register an offence at any place and later the same is transferred to the concerned police station within whose jurisdiction the crime has taken place. This helps people register offences while travelling and will also help in metro and monorail as well,” said the police officer.

“With several new metro and monorail lines to be added we have come up with this proposal and are awaiting the government nod now,” said the police officer.

Several Metro Lines like Colaba-BKC-SEEPZ, Dahisar to Andheri, Wadala to Thane, and Wadala to Mumbai CSMT are being built and are expected to become operational in near future, said the official. “If GRP gets jurisdiction over the law and order situation on Monorail and Metro lines, it will also help in planning and executing stations with authorities from the point of view of safety,” said the officer.