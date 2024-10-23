THANE: A hawker died after a heavy piece of iron fell on him from an under construction four-story building in Bhiwandi when he was passing by with his cart. The Bhiwandi City police have registered an accidental death report in the case and have launched an investigation to identify the persons responsible for his death. Hawker dies as iron piece falls on head from under-construction building

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when the workers at the construction site were positioning a lift trolley to place a slab on the fourth floor of the building. A big piece of iron suddenly fell from the fourth floor on the victim, Akbar Sayyed, 65, who was passing by with his cart of clothes.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. “Residents have complained of illegal construction activities in the building. We have informed the Bhiwandi Nijampura Municipal Corporation about it. So far, we have registered an accidental death report only as the family has requested us to wait till the last rites are over,” said a police officer.