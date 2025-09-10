HC dismisses plea challenging Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske’s 2024 election

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Rajan Vichare challenging the 2024 election of Thane Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The petition alleged that Mhaske had been convicted in a riot case and that his appeal against the conviction was dismissed by the Thane Sessions Court, which he had not declared in his nomination papers. Bombay High Court (HT Photo)

Justice Riyaz I Chagla, while hearing a petition by Mhaske seeking the dismissal of Vichare’s plea, ruled that the petition lacked the evidence to prove that Mhaske had been convicted and dismissed the plea challenging Mhaske’s 2024 election win.

“Mhaske was not required to disclose his conviction of a criminal offence, particularly where the conviction had not resulted in imprisonment of one year or more. The election petition accordingly fails to disclose a cause of action,” the court said.

Vichare had alleged that Mhaske suppressed facts in his nomination papers during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He claimed Mhaske was convicted in a rioting case, which was upheld by the Thane Sessions Court while hearing Mhaske’s appeal challenging the conviction.

Vichare claimed that Mhaske had mentioned ‘not applicable’ in the convictions section, misleading the voters and concealing material facts, seeking to declare the 2024 election as null and void. “The disclosure in nomination is made so that voters know who they are voting for. This is a mandatory disclosure,” argued Vichare’s counsel, senior advocate Pankaj Sawant.